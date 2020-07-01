Local briefs: Bradford athletic dept. releases contact info

Bradford athletic dept. releases contact info
The Bradford athletic department has announced dates and contact information for student-athletes interested in getting involved in fall sports.
They are as follows:
- Boys and girls cross country: Begins Aug. 17. Summer running will be held in July. Contact coach Mark Aslakson at maslakso@kusd.edu.
- Football: Begins Aug. 4. Summer workouts and practices will be held in July. Contact coach Troy Bowe at tbowe@kusd.edu.
- Girls golf: Begins Aug. 10. Contact coach Gary Vargas at gvargas@kusd.edu.
- Boys soccer: Begins Aug. 17. Summer practices will be held in July. Contact coach Scott Wolf at swolf@kusd.edu.
- Girls swimming: Begins Aug. 11. Contact coach Quinton Maydaniuk maydaniuk.quinton@gmail.com.
- Girls tennis: Begins Aug. 11. Summer practices will he held in July. Contact coach Holly Raeder at holly.raeder@gmail.com.
- Boys volleyball: Begins Aug. 17. Contact athletic director John Ruffolo at jruffolo@kusd.edu.
- Girls volleyball: Begins Aug. 17. Summer camp will be held the week of July 20. Contact coach Kyle Yackley at kyackley@kusd.edu.
Hole-in-One
GREG JOHNSON aced the 174-yard, par-3 17th hole at Kenosha Country Club. He hit a driver into the hole, and it was witnessed by Tom Davis, Mike Durso, Mike Hoff and Joe Ricciardi.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!