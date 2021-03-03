Local briefs: Bradford boys basketball team plays two more games, wins both

Bradford boys basketball team plays two more games
The Bradford boys basketball team played two more games Saturday at the Bradford Fieldhouse and won both, 53-47 over Racine Horlick and 81-63 over Racine Case.
The Red Devils were eliminated from the playoffs with a loss at Indian Trail in the WIAA Division-1 regional finals. But since the postseason started early this year — the State Tournament is this weekend — to accommodate a "gap" season for fall programs that chose to play this spring instead, the WIAA allowed basketball teams to reach their allotted total of games after the postseason if necessary.
Against Horlick, Trey Jenkins led the Red Devils with 24 points, Keviyon Price scored 11 and Kameron Lakes added eight.
Against Case, Jalen Carlino scored 24 points and Jenkins scored 18.
Those were the final games of the season for Bradford.
Bowling honors
There were a pair of 800 series recently on local lanes.
Brian Hirsch fired a league-high 823 series in the Dreamscape Outdoors League at Surfside Bowl, while Kyle Zagar rolled a league-beat 810 in the Ren Faire League at Sheridan Lanes.
In the Commercial League at Sheridan, meanwhile, Chris Graham rolled his fourth career 300 on Feb. 18. Graham, bowling for the Sheridan Gin Drops team, added games of 208 and 186 for a 694 series.
Allie Hedges also fired a perfect game en route to a 714 series in the Miller Majors League at Surfside.
And in the High School High Rollers League at Guttormsen Recreation Center, Connor Anderson rolled games of 264 and 265 as part of a league-high 721 series and Travis Weber fired a 300 as part of a 718 series.
It was Weber's second perfect game of the season.