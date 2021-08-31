Local briefs: Bradford junior Litkey ties for first in Southeast Conference Girls Golf Mini-Meet

Litkey ties for first in SEC Girls Golf Mini-Meet
Bradford junior Ava Litkey shot a 44 to finish in a three-way tie for first place Monday in a Southeast Conference Girls Golf Mini-Meet at Meadowbrook County Club in Racine.
Litkey tied atop the leaderboard with Franklin senior Kjerstin Bartell and Franklin junior Olivia Schueller.
For Indian Trail, meanwhile, freshman Morgan Calhoun shot a 54, junior Maddie Dahlk carded a 55, senior Breanna Witt shot a 61, sophomore Bailey Schumann had a 63 and junior Annie Herrmann carded a 68. The Hawks finished fourth out of six teams with a team score of 233.
For Tremper, sophomore Rebecca Susmilch had a 61, sophomore McKenna Furest carded a 64, senior Daniela Chiapetta shot a 66, junior Phina Troha had a 71 and sophomore Mary Riese carded a 76. The Trojans finished sixth with a team score of 262.
For Bradford, in addition to Litkey, senior Skyler Battersby shot a 58 and senior Jenna Hutchings had an 81. The Red Devils did not have enough golfers to post a team score.
Franklin had the lowest team score at 178.
Carthage athletic department promotes two
The Carthage athletic department and Athletic Director Nate Stewart announced Monday the elevation of Seth Weidmann to assistant athletic director and Jake Dinauer to assistant athletic director for sports medicine.
Weidmann, who's entering his eighth season as the Firebirds' head men's swimming and diving coach, has recently acquired administrative duties as the department's Athletics Diversity and Inclusion designee. He co-chairs the Carthage Athletics Advocacy Task Force, has served on the school's Equity and Inclusion Committee since 2017 and has served on the Carthage Staff Council representing athletics.
Additionally, in the community, Weidmann is a member of the Kenosha Coalition for Dismantling Racism, the city's Safety Around Water Coalition and the Grants Committee for the Kenosha Community Foundation.
Dinauer, meanwhile, graduated from Carthage with a bachelor's degree in athletic training in 2000 and a master's degree in education in 2002 and is entering his 18th season on the athletic department staff. He serves as the school's Athletics Healthcare Administrator, is a senior lecturer on Carthage's faculty, volunteers as an assistant chief with the Raymond Fire and Rescue Department and is an adjunct Emergency Medical Services instructor and NREMT Examiner at Gateway Technical College.
Patriots swim team member Gewalt wins junior title
Pleasant Prairie Patriots swim team member Eleni Gewalt, who's also a Pleasant Prairie RecPlex Aquatics staff member, won a Junior National Championship in the 50-meter breaststroke in Huntsville, Ala., on Aug. 13.
Gewalt competes in club swimming at the RecPlex with the Patriots, a team that emerged in 2011 and was originally known as the Kenosha Barracudas, which started in 1969. The Patriots are one of approximately 64 swim teams in Wisconsin registered with the state and national organizations Wisconsin Swimming and USA Swimming.