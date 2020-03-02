You are the owner of this article.
Local briefs: Bradford-Park playoff game on WGTD
Local briefs: Bradford-Park playoff game on WGTD

Sports banner

Bradford-Park playoff

game on WGTD

The WIAA Division-1 boys basketball regional semifinal between 13th-seeded Racine Park and fourth-seeded Bradford at 7 p.m. Friday at the Bradford Fieldhouse will be broadcast on WGTD Live on Facebook.

Fans can go to Facebook.com/WGTDFM for video and audio.

The winner advances to Saturday's regional final against either fifth-seeded Muskego or 12th-seeded Milwaukee Riverside.

The Red Devils swept the Panthers in their two Southeast Conference meetings this season, with Bradford winning 66-64 at home on Jan. 10 and 59-56 in Racine on Feb. 14.

Carthage's Slivinski

garners CCIW award

Carthage's Matt Slivinski and North Central's Jeremy Cardenas were named the College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin Men's Volleyball Players of the Week, it was announced Monday.

Slivinski, a 6-foot-3 junior outside hitter from Willow Springs, Ill., led the Red Men to a sweep over the Cardinals on Feb. 26, notching 14 kills on a .310 hitting percentage to go with four digs and three blocks.

Carthage (10-3) was tied for 11th in the latest NCAA Division III coaches poll and plays at Millikin in CCIW action at 3 p.m. Saturday.

Bowling honors

There were a pair of 300s recorded in the Miller Majors League at Surfside Bowl.

Nate Michalowski rolled his perfect game as part of a league-high 781 series, while Greg Brooks did so en route to a 726 series.

