Local briefs: Bradford's Eckel, Indian Trail's Longrie named first-team All-SEC for girls volleyball

Eckel, Longrie named first-team All-SEC

Bradford's Ally Eckel was named the Southeast Conference Defensive Player of the Year, while Indian Trail's Avery Longrie joined Eckel on the first team when the All-SEC girls volleyball team was announced last week.

Named to the second team were Tremper's Meghan Ignarski and Indian Trail's Alyssa Ray, while Bradford's Nevaeh Thomas and Kate Yackley, Indian Trail's Mia Johnson and Lanie Hawley and Tremper's Megan Jankowski and Jesena Borkowski all received honorable mention.

Oak Creek's Natalie Erdmann was named the SEC Player of the Year, Franklin's Kaitlin Lauer was named the Offensive Player of the Year and Franklin received the Sportsmanship Award.

Carthage women's basketball game PP'D

The Carthage women's basketball team's scheduled non-conference game against Wisconsin Lutheran College on Wednesday night at Tarble Arena was postponed.

According to the Carthage athletics Twitter feed, a make-up date is to be announced.

The Firebirds are next scheduled to be in action on Tuesday night at 7 p.m. when they host Lake Forest (Ill.) for a non-conference game at Tarble Arena.

The Carthage men's basketball team, meanwhile, puts its 3-0 record on the line at 6 p.m. Saturday in a non-conference game at UW-Oshkosh. The Titans were ranked No. 17 in the D3hoops.com preseason poll.

Bowling honors

Kyle Zagar rolled a 300 game recently as part of a league-high 794 series in the Frankie D's/Boathouse Majors League at Surfside Bowl, while Allie Hedges also fired a 300 game as part of a 745 series in the Miller Major League at Surfside.

Additionally, Eric Liphart recorded a perfect game as part of a league-high 759 series on Nov. 7 in the Gabe Savaglio Youth-Adult event at Surfside.

