Following an update to Gov. Tony Evers' Safer at Home order, Bristol Oaks Country Club is allowing the use of golf carts.

The following restrictions, however, are in place: There can only be one person per cart, unless golfers live in the same household, and Bristol Oaks will sanitize carts before each round.