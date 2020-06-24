You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Local briefs: Carthage athletics announces award winners
View Comments
Local Briefs

Local briefs: Carthage athletics announces award winners

{{featured_button_text}}
Sports banner

Carthage athletics announces award winners

The Carthage athletic department recently released its award winners for the 2019-20 academic year.

Local winners included Josh Weyand (Indian Trail, football); Kelsey Dejno (Tremper, women's soccer); Giana Apostoli (St. Joseph, women's tennis) and Michael Schantek (Bradford, men's track and field).

The Joseph F. Simmons Award, meanwhile, went to Ivan Esquivel (men's soccer) and Elizabeth Willis (women's track and field). It's the highest athletic honor a graduating senior can receive and is awarded to one male and one female student-athlete who contributed the most to Carthage athletics during their careers.

Reds adjust volleyball camp

The Carthage women's volleyball team has announced adjustments to its summer 2020 camp schedule.

The program will move from overnight to a day camp, running from July 22 to July 24, beginning at 9 a.m. and concluding at 4 p.m. each day. The camp is open to all women's volleyball players between grades 6 and 12, as well as recently graduated high school seniors, and takes place at Tarble Arena.

Each day will be limited to 75 campers, with all participants required to bring their own food, water and masks. For more details and to register online for either all three days or individual days, visit the camp website at www.ladyredsvbcamp.com/index.cfm.

Hole-in-One

KEVIN MIELCAREK aced the par-3 ninth hole on the Brighton Dale Links Red Pines Course. He used a 5-iron, and it was witnessed by Bob Mielcarek.

Bowling honors

Tyler McNutt, bowling in the Summer Trios League at Sheridan Lanes, shot his first adult 300 game. He led the league with a 770 series.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Ex-Packer QB Brett Favre compares Colin Kaepernick to Pat Tillman: 'He's deserving of much praise and respect'
Local Football

Ex-Packer QB Brett Favre compares Colin Kaepernick to Pat Tillman: 'He's deserving of much praise and respect'

Brett Favre thinks Colin Kaepernick's is on the same level as Pat Tillman. The comparison made by the former Green Bay Packers quarterback has to do with "leaving" an NFL career behind for a greater good. "It's not easy for a guy his age - black or white, Hispanic, whatever - to stop something that you've always dreamed of doing, and put it on hold, maybe forever, for something that you ...

Who We"d Be Watching: Raina Spencer
Sports

Who We"d Be Watching: Raina Spencer

  • Updated

Editor’s note: “Who We’d Be Watching” highlights county athletes who would be competing in spring sports if not for their cancellation due to …

MLB clubs vote to start 2020 season after players reject latest offer
Baseball

MLB clubs vote to start 2020 season after players reject latest offer

  • Updated

Unable to forge an agreement between owners and players on compensation, Major League Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred exercised his authority Monday to impose a pandemic-shortened regular season expected to be 60 games without fans in stadiums. Manfred's mandate was issued after nearly three months of contentious negotiations spurred by the owners' demands for players to take additional pay ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics