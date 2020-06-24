Local briefs: Carthage athletics announces award winners

Carthage athletics announces award winners
The Carthage athletic department recently released its award winners for the 2019-20 academic year.
Local winners included Josh Weyand (Indian Trail, football); Kelsey Dejno (Tremper, women's soccer); Giana Apostoli (St. Joseph, women's tennis) and Michael Schantek (Bradford, men's track and field).
The Joseph F. Simmons Award, meanwhile, went to Ivan Esquivel (men's soccer) and Elizabeth Willis (women's track and field). It's the highest athletic honor a graduating senior can receive and is awarded to one male and one female student-athlete who contributed the most to Carthage athletics during their careers.
Reds adjust volleyball camp
The Carthage women's volleyball team has announced adjustments to its summer 2020 camp schedule.
The program will move from overnight to a day camp, running from July 22 to July 24, beginning at 9 a.m. and concluding at 4 p.m. each day. The camp is open to all women's volleyball players between grades 6 and 12, as well as recently graduated high school seniors, and takes place at Tarble Arena.
Each day will be limited to 75 campers, with all participants required to bring their own food, water and masks. For more details and to register online for either all three days or individual days, visit the camp website at www.ladyredsvbcamp.com/index.cfm.
Hole-in-One
KEVIN MIELCAREK aced the par-3 ninth hole on the Brighton Dale Links Red Pines Course. He used a 5-iron, and it was witnessed by Bob Mielcarek.
Bowling honors
Tyler McNutt, bowling in the Summer Trios League at Sheridan Lanes, shot his first adult 300 game. He led the league with a 770 series.
