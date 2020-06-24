Local briefs: Carthage athletics announces award winners

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Carthage athletics announces award winners

The Carthage athletic department recently released its award winners for the 2019-20 academic year.

Local winners included Josh Weyand (Indian Trail, football); Kelsey Dejno (Tremper, women's soccer); Giana Apostoli (St. Joseph, women's tennis) and Michael Schantek (Bradford, men's track and field).

The Joseph F. Simmons Award, meanwhile, went to Ivan Esquivel (men's soccer) and Elizabeth Willis (women's track and field). It's the highest athletic honor a graduating senior can receive and is awarded to one male and one female student-athlete who contributed the most to Carthage athletics during their careers.

Reds adjust volleyball camp

The Carthage women's volleyball team has announced adjustments to its summer 2020 camp schedule.

The program will move from overnight to a day camp, running from July 22 to July 24, beginning at 9 a.m. and concluding at 4 p.m. each day. The camp is open to all women's volleyball players between grades 6 and 12, as well as recently graduated high school seniors, and takes place at Tarble Arena.