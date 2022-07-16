Local Briefs: Carthage golfer Munro nominated for NCAA 'Woman of the Year'

Munro nominated for major NCAA award

Carthage College women's golf student-athlete Kate Munro has been nominated for the 2022 NCAA Woman of the Year award.

For 32 years, the Woman of the Year program has honored the academic achievements, athletics excellence, community service and leadership of outstanding female college athletes, according to a press release.

Munro, a Racine native who was a golf standout at The Prairie School in Racine, had an impressive season on the course for the Firebirds this past season, the release said.

The senior was named to the Women's Golf Coaches Association (WGCA) All-Great Lakes Region Team for the second straight year with an 18-hole average of 76.54, and was also named to the WGCA 2021-22 All-American Scholars list.

Munro had six top-five individual finishes this season and was named the Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin Co-Golfer of the Week on Sept. 14.

“The 2022 NCAA Woman of the Year nomination is certainly a well-deserved honor for Kate,” Carthage women’s golf coach Brandy Johnston said in the release. “Her impact on our golf program over four years can't be overstated. This season, in particular, was the best of her career, and we would not have achieved the level of success we did this year without her.

“In addition to her on-the-course achievements, Kate has maintained a high level of academics during her time at Carthage, while establishing herself as a leader on campus and in the community.”

Red Devil Softball Club youth tryouts

Red Devil Softball Club is offering tryouts for its 2023 youth softball teams in July. The club is for girls who live in the Bradford High School boundary area.

There will be teams in the 10-and-under (born in 2012 or later), 12-and-under (born in 2010-2011), and 14-and-under (born in 2008-2009) age groups.

The tryouts will be held on the fields at Bullen Middle School on Wednesday, July 20; Wednesday, July 27; and Thursday, July 28. The 10-and-under tryouts are from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. and the 12-and-under and 14-and-under tryouts are from 6:15 to 8 p.m. Prospective players can attend one or more tryout dates.

Please contact director John Ruffolo at jruffolo@kusd.edu for further information.

You can also visit the Red Devils website at www.reddevilsoftballclub.com/teams/?u=REDDEVILSOFTBALLCLUB&s=softball