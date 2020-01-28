Local briefs: Carthage men's v-ball drops five-setter

Willis was first in both the shot put (46 feet, 2.75 inches) and the weight throw (60-3), with both marks currently ranking first in the CCIW and second in NCAA Division III.

UWP graduate assistants

headed to leaders summit

A trio of graduate assistants for the UW-Parkside athletic department have been accepted to attend the 2020 NCAA Emerging Leaders Seminar in February.

Robyn Elliott (marketing and promotions), John Larson (events and operations) and Hayley Maystead (external relations) will head to Indianapolis for the seminar at the NCAA National Office. All three are sport management graduate students in their second year.

"I'm thrilled for Robyn, John and Hayley to get to attend the Emerging Leaders Summit," Parkside athletic director Andrew Gavin said in a news release. "As second-year graduate assistants, they have all done incredible work for Parkside and continue to grow as young professionals getting ready to embark on the next step in their career."