Local briefs: Carthage men's v-ball drops five-setter

Carthage men's v-ball
drops five-setter
The Carthage men's volleyball team, which moved up to No. 5 in this week's AVCA NCAA Division III coaches poll, dropped a five-set non-conference marathon to MOSE at the Kern Center in Milwaukee on Wednesday.
MSOE won by game scores of 13-25, 23-25, 25-22, 30-28, 22-20.
"All the credit to MSOE after an absolute battle of a match," Carthage coach JW Kieckhefer said in a news release. "When you are going back and forth with your best players taking swings, it makes for some fun volleyball to be a part of."
Matt Slivinski had a career-high 24 kills for the Red Men (2-1), Braeden Waumans tallied 14 kills and 14 digs and Mike Motyka handed out a career-high 49 assists.
Former Bradford standout Jake Christensen had 18 kills, two aces, two blocks and 10 digs for the Raiders.
Willis collects
CCIW accolades
Carthage senior thrower Elizabeth Willis was named the College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin Track and Field Athlete of the Week for field events, it was announced Tuesday.
A native of Mendota, Ill., Willis won two events Saturday at Carthage's Tadd Metzger Invitational.
Willis was first in both the shot put (46 feet, 2.75 inches) and the weight throw (60-3), with both marks currently ranking first in the CCIW and second in NCAA Division III.
UWP graduate assistants
headed to leaders summit
A trio of graduate assistants for the UW-Parkside athletic department have been accepted to attend the 2020 NCAA Emerging Leaders Seminar in February.
Robyn Elliott (marketing and promotions), John Larson (events and operations) and Hayley Maystead (external relations) will head to Indianapolis for the seminar at the NCAA National Office. All three are sport management graduate students in their second year.
"I'm thrilled for Robyn, John and Hayley to get to attend the Emerging Leaders Summit," Parkside athletic director Andrew Gavin said in a news release. "As second-year graduate assistants, they have all done incredible work for Parkside and continue to grow as young professionals getting ready to embark on the next step in their career."
The Emerging Leaders Summit is an annual professional development event that provides effective leadership, educational and transitional programming for more than 200 current graduate assistants and interns from NCAA membership schools, conference offices and affiliate organizations.
Bowling honors
Tony Maringer rolled a 298 game as part of a league-high 799 series in the Miller Majors League at Surfside Bowl.
In the same league, Todd Weber fired a 299 en route to a 752 series.
Billy Harris, meanwhile, posted a high series of 716 in the Bill Harris Memorial Team Tournament at Surfside.