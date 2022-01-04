Local briefs: Carthage men's basketball team's CCIW game at Carroll on Wednesday night postponed

Carthage men's CCIW game at Carroll postponed

The Carthage men's basketball team's scheduled College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin game against Carroll on Wednesday night at Van Male Field House in Waukesha has been postponed due to COVID-19 protocols.

Carroll announced the postponement on its website Monday.

Carthage (7-6 overall, 0-4 CCIW) is next scheduled to play Saturday, when the Firebirds host Illinois Wesleyan, ranked No. 3 with one first-place vote in this week's D3hoops.com poll, for a 4 p.m. CCIW game at Tarble Arena. The Titans, who are scheduled to host Elmhurst on Wednesday night, are 9-2 overall and 2-1 in the CCIW.

The Carthage women's team, meanwhile, is still scheduled to host Carroll for a CCIW matchup 7 p.m. Wednesday at Tarble Arena.

The Firebirds have won seven of their last nine games to enter Wednesday at 8-4 overall and 3-1 in the CCIW. The Pioneers are 9-3 and 1-3.

Indian Trail girls notch win last week

The Indian Trail girls basketball team posted a 51-41 non-conference victory at Elkhorn last week Thursday.

Adrianna Gonzalez led a balanced attack for the Hawks with 12 points, Grace Peltier scored nine, Lauryn Johnson added seven and Macey Gandee chipped in six.

Indian Trail (6-4 overall) returned to Southeast Conference play Tuesday night by hosting first-place Oak Creek, which entered the game with a 115-game SEC winning streak, the longest conference winning streak in the state. Tuesday's game ended too late to be included in Wednesday's edition of the News.

On Friday, Indian Trail plays at SEC and crosstown rival Bradford at 5:30 p.m.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0