Local briefs: Carthage men's basketball team's CCIW game at Carroll on Wednesday night postponed

Carthage men's CCIW game at Carroll postponed
The Carthage men's basketball team's scheduled College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin game against Carroll on Wednesday night at Van Male Field House in Waukesha has been postponed due to COVID-19 protocols.
Carroll announced the postponement on its website Monday.
Carthage (7-6 overall, 0-4 CCIW) is next scheduled to play Saturday, when the Firebirds host Illinois Wesleyan, ranked No. 3 with one first-place vote in this week's
D3hoops.com poll, for a 4 p.m. CCIW game at Tarble Arena. The Titans, who are scheduled to host Elmhurst on Wednesday night, are 9-2 overall and 2-1 in the CCIW.
The Carthage women's team, meanwhile, is still scheduled to host Carroll for a CCIW matchup 7 p.m. Wednesday at Tarble Arena.
The Firebirds have won seven of their last nine games to enter Wednesday at 8-4 overall and 3-1 in the CCIW. The Pioneers are 9-3 and 1-3.
Indian Trail girls notch win last week
The Indian Trail girls basketball team posted a 51-41 non-conference victory at Elkhorn last week Thursday.
Adrianna Gonzalez led a balanced attack for the Hawks with 12 points, Grace Peltier scored nine, Lauryn Johnson added seven and Macey Gandee chipped in six.
Indian Trail (6-4 overall) returned to Southeast Conference play Tuesday night by hosting first-place Oak Creek, which entered the game with a 115-game SEC winning streak, the longest conference winning streak in the state. Tuesday's game ended too late to be included in Wednesday's edition of the News.
On Friday, Indian Trail plays at SEC and crosstown rival Bradford at 5:30 p.m.
Grace Peltier of the Indian Trail girls basketball team is named the Player of the Game after the Hawks defeated St. Joseph, 74-61, on Dec. 28 during the Doctors of Physical Therapy Holiday Classic at Carthage's Tarble Arena.
Mike Johnson
IN PHOTOS: Day 2 of the Doctors of Physical Therapy Holiday Classic at Carthage
HOLIDAY CLASSIC - TREMPER VS WILMOT
Patience Klein passes for the Wilmot girls basketball team against Tremper on Tuesday afternoon during the Doctors of Physical Therapy Holiday Classic at Carthage's Tarble Arena. The Trojans won, 52-50.
SEAN KRAJACIC, Kenosha News
HOLIDAY CLASSIC - TREMPER VS WILMOT
Aryanna Taylor shoots for the Tremper girls basketball team against Wilmot on Tuesday afternoon during the Doctors of Physical Therapy Holiday Classic at Carthage's Tarble Arena. The Trojans won, 52-50.
SEAN KRAJACIC, Kenosha News
HOLIDAY CLASSIC - TREMPER VS WILMOT
Tremper's Davariana Wagner, left, blocks a 3-point attempt by Wilmot's Katrina Pittman in a girls basketball matchup Tuesday afternoon during the Doctors of Physical Therapy Holiday Classic at Carthage's Tarble Arena. The Trojans won, 52-50.
SEAN KRAJACIC, Kenosha News
HOLIDAY CLASSIC - TREMPER VS WILMOT
Olivia Raymond, right, moves to the basket for the Wilmot girls basketball team against Tremper Tuesday afternoon during the Doctors of Physical Therapy Holiday Classic at Carthage's Tarble Arena. The Trojans won, 52-50.
SEAN KRAJACIC, Kenosha News
HOLIDAY CLASSIC - TREMPER VS WILMOT
Emily Giese, center, looks for an open teammate for the Tremper girls basketball team while receiving heavy pressure from Wilmot defenders Tuesday afternoon during the Doctors of Physical Therapy Holiday Classic at Carthage's Tarble Arena. The Trojans won, 52-50.
SEAN KRAJACIC, Kenosha News
HOLIDAY CLASSIC - TREMPER VS WILMOT
Tremper's Aliana Brown, center, and Wilmot's Madelyn Johnson, right, fight for control of the ball in a girls basketball game Tuesday afternoon during the Doctors of Physical Therapy Holiday Classic at Carthage's Tarble Arena. The Trojans won, 52-50.
SEAN KRAJACIC, Kenosha News
HOLIDAY CLASSIC - TREMPER VS WILMOT
Mya West shoots for the Tremper girls basketball team against Wilmot Tuesday afternoon during the Doctors of Physical Therapy Holiday Classic at Carthage's Tarble Arena. The Trojans won, 52-50.
SEAN KRAJACIC, Kenosha News
HOLIDAY CLASSIC - TREMPER VS WILMOT
Aryanna Taylor, left, shoots for the Tremper girls basketball team against Wilmot on Tuesday afternoon during the Doctors of Physical Therapy Holiday Classic at Carthage's Tarble Arena. The Trojans won, 52-50.
SEAN KRAJACIC, Kenosha News
HOLIDAY CLASSIC - TREMPER VS WILMOT
Aliana Brown, left, moves the ball for the Tremper girls basketball team around Wilmot defenders Tuesday afternoon during the Doctors of Physical Therapy Holiday Classic at Carthage's Tarble Arena. The Trojans won, 52-50.
SEAN KRAJACIC, Kenosha News
HOLIDAY CLASSIC - TREMPER VS WILMOT
Madelyn Johnson shoots for the Wilmot girls basketball team against Tremper on Tuesday afternoon during the Doctors of Physical Therapy Holiday Classic at Carthage’s Tarble Arena.
SEAN KRAJACIC, Kenosha News
HOLIDAY CLASSIC - TREMPER VS WILMOT
Madelyn Johnson shoots for the Wilmot girls basketball team while under heavy pressure from Tremper defenders Emily Giese and McKenna Furst on Tuesday. The Trojans won 52-50.
SEAN KRAJACIC, Kenosha News
HOLIDAY CLASSIC - TREMPER VS WILMOT
Madelyn Jonhson shoots for the Wilmot girls basketball team against Tremper on Tuesday afternoon during the Doctors of Physical Therapy Holiday Classic at Carthage's Tarble Arena. The Trojans won, 52-50.
SEAN KRAJACIC, Kenosha News
HOLIDAY CLASSIC - TREMPER VS WILMOT
Madelyn Johnson puts up a shot for the Wilmot girls basketball team against Tremper on Tuesday afternoon during the Doctors of Physical Therapy Holiday Classic at Carthage's Tarble Arena. The Trojans won, 52-50.
SEAN KRAJACIC, Kenosha News
HOLIDAY CLASSIC - TREMPER VS WILMOT
Davariana Wagner, center, steals a pass for the Tremper girls basketball team against Wilmot on Tuesday afternoon during the Doctors of Physical Therapy Holiday Classic at Carthage's Tarble Arena. The Trojans won, 52-50.
SEAN KRAJACIC, Kenosha News
HOLIDAY CLASSIC - TREMPER VS WILMOT
Aliana Brown, left, moves the ball for the Tremper girls basketball team against Wilmot on Tuesday afternoon during the Doctors of Physical Therapy Holiday Classic at Carthage's Tarble Arena. The Trojans won, 52-50.
SEAN KRAJACIC, Kenosha News
HOLIDAY CLASSIC - TREMPER VS WILMOT
Aliana Brown, left, moves the ball for the Tremper girls basketball team against Wilmot on Tuesday afternoon during the Doctors of Physical Therapy Holiday Classic at Carthage's Tarble Arena. The Trojans won, 52-50.
SEAN KRAJACIC, Kenosha News
HOLIDAY CLASSIC - TREMPER VS WILMOT
Josie Tenuta, center, shoots for the Tremper girls basketball team under pressure from Wilmot defenders Tuesday afternoon during the Doctors of Physical Therapy Holiday Classic at Carthage's Tarble Arena. The Trojans won, 52-50.
SEAN KRAJACIC, Kenosha News
HOLIDAY CLASSIC - TREMPER VS WILMOT
Tremper's Josie Tenuta, right, shoots over Wilmot's Jasmine Delaney in a girls basketball matchup Tuesday afternoon during the Doctors of Physical Therapy Holiday Classic at Carthage's Tarble Arena. The Trojans won, 52-50.
SEAN KRAJACIC, Kenosha News
12282021-KN-WC-IT-BB-GSP
Central's Jack Rose, right, drives to the basket against Indian Trail's Kayden Johnson during a non-conference boys basketball game Tuesday night in the Doctors of Physical Therapy Holiday Classic at Carthage's Tarble Arena. The Falcons, ranked No. 8 in Division-2 in this week's state coaches poll, notched a 68-40 victory.
GREGORY SHAVER, For the Kenosha News
12282021-KN-WC-IT-BB-GSP
Indian Trail’s Bryce Wallace tries to block the shot of Central’s Devin Griffin during a non-conference boys basketball game Tuesday night in the Doctors of Physical Therapy Holiday Classic at Carthage’s Tarble Arena. The Falcons, ranked No. 8 in Division-2 in this week’s state coaches poll, notched a 68-40 victory. Griffin was named the Player of the Game after totaling 17 points and eight assists, while Wallace led the Hawks with 13 points and seven rebounds.
GREGORY SHAVER Photos, For the Kenosha News
12282021-KN-WC-IT-BB-GSP
Central's Wyatt Anderson, second from left, battles to keep control of the ball between Indian Trail's LJ Dagen, left, and Bryce Wallace, second from right, as Central's Michael Mulhollon, right, looks on during a non-conference boys basketball game Tuesday night in the Doctors of Physical Therapy Holiday Classic at Carthage's Tarble Arena. The Falcons, ranked No. 8 in Division-2 in this week's state coaches poll, notched a 68-40 victory.
GREGORY SHAVER, For the Kenosha News
12282021-KN-WC-IT-BB-GSP
Indian Trail’s Nick Andrews, right, brings the ball up the court against Central’s Devin Griffin, left, during a non-conference boys basketball game Tuesday night in the Doctors of Physical Therapy Holiday Classic at Carthage’s Tarble Arena. The Falcons, ranked No. 8 in Division-2 in this week’s state coaches poll, notched a 68-40 victory.
GREGORY SHAVER, For the Kenosha News
12282021-KN-WC-IT-BB-GSP
Indian Trail’s Bryce Wallace, left, drives to the basket against Central’s Wyatt Anderson, right, during a non-conference boys basketball game Tuesday night in the Doctors of Physical Therapy Holiday Classic at Carthage’s Tarble Arena. The Falcons, ranked No. 8 in Division-2 in this week’s state coaches poll, notched a 68-40 victory. Wallace led the Hawks with 13 points and seven rebounds.
GREGORY SHAVER Photos, For the Kenosha News
12282021-KN-WC-IT-BB-GSP
Indian Trail's Alex Ballard (24) drives past Central's Michael Mulhollon (23) as Central's Kenny Garth, second from right, takes a charge from Ballard during a non-conference boys basketball game Tuesday night in the Doctors of Physical Therapy Holiday Classic at Carthage's Tarble Arena. The Falcons, ranked No. 8 in Division-2 in this week's state coaches poll, notched a 68-40 victory.
GREGORY SHAVER, For the Kenosha News
12282021-KN-WC-IT-BB-GSP
Indian Trail’s LJ Dagen, center, drives to the basket between Central’s Wyatt Anderson, left, and Jack Rose, right, during a non-conference boys basketball game Tuesday night in the Doctors of Physical Therapy Holiday Classic at Carthage’s Tarble Arena. The Falcons, ranked No. 8 in Division-2 in this week’s state coaches poll, notched a 68-40 victory.
GREGORY SHAVER, For the Kenosha News
12282021-KN-WC-IT-BB-GSP
Indian Trail's Nick Andrews, right, goes up for a shot under pressure from Wyatt Anderson, left, during a non-conference boys basketball game Tuesday night in the Doctors of Physical Therapy Holiday Classic at Carthage's Tarble Arena. The Falcons, ranked No. 8 in Division-2 in this week's state coaches poll, notched a 68-40 victory.
GREGORY SHAVER, For the Kenosha News
12282021-KN-WC-IT-BB-GSP
Indian Trail's Bryce Wallace, left, tries to shoot the ball over Central's Wyatt Anderson, right, during a non-conference boys basketball game Tuesday night in the Doctors of Physical Therapy Holiday Classic at Carthage's Tarble Arena. The Falcons, ranked No. 8 in Division-2 in this week's state coaches poll, notched a 68-40 victory.
GREGORY SHAVER, For the Kenosha News
12282021-KN-WC-IT-BB-GSP
Indian Trail's Bryce Wallace, left, drives to the basket against Central's Wyatt Anderson, right, during a non-conference boys basketball game Tuesday night in the Doctors of Physical Therapy Holiday Classic at Carthage's Tarble Arena. The Falcons, ranked No. 8 in Division-2 in this week's state coaches poll, notched a 68-40 victory.
GREGORY SHAVER, For the Kenosha News
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!