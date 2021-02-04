Local briefs: Carthage softball ranked No. 17

Carthage softball ranked No. 17

The Carthage softball team was ranked No. 17 in the Feb. 3 National Fastpitch Coaches Association NCAA Division III Top 25 Poll.

Carthage received 61 total points in the poll. The team was 10-2 and ranked No. 11 in the final poll of last year before the season was cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Matchup Big 10 NCAA Big 10 sports headlines from TheMatchup.com

The NFCA Division III Top 25 Poll is selected by eight NCAA Division III head coaches representing the eight NCAA regions.

Carthage is scheduled to open its 2021 season March 18 at Milwaukee School of Engineering. Amy Gillmore will begin her 24th season as head coach.

Track sign-up forms at Tremper

All Tremper, Lakeview Tech and Harborside Academy students interested in competing in track and field this spring should come to the Tremper Commons on Thursday, Feb. 11, to pick up a sign-up form.

If you have not already received the form, show up at the Tremper Commons any time between 3 and 6 p.m., pick up the form, take it home, fill it out and return the completed form to the Tremper Main Office.

Moose Lodge signing up softball teams