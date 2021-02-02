Local briefs: Carthage's Bulatovic named CCIW Player of the Week

Bulatovic garners CCIW honors
Carthage sophomore wing Fillip Bulatovic was named the College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin Player of the Week for men's basketball, it was announced Monday.
A native of Harwood Heights, Ill., Bulatovic helped lead Carthage to a 1-1 record in a pair of games against North Park last week.
He scored a career-high 33 points on 14-of-21 shooting and added eight rebounds, an assist, a block and a steal in a 69-55 win over the Vikings on Thursday at Tarble Arena. In a 78-68 loss on Saturday in Chicago, Bulatovic had 21 points on 10-of-20 shooting, along with six rebounds and three steals.
Carthage was scheduled to play at Carroll in a CCIW game Tuesday night in Waukesha. That game ended too late to be included in Wednesday's edition of the News.
Track sign-up forms at Tremper
All Tremper, Lakeview Tech and Harborside Academy students interested in competing in track and field this spring should come to the Tremper Commons on Thursday, Feb. 11, to pick up a sign-up form.
If you have not already received the form, show up at the Tremper Commons any time between 3 and 6 p.m., pick up the form, take it home, fill it out and return the completed form to the Tremper Main Office.