Local briefs: Central boys golfers honored for academics

Central boys golfers honored for academics

Dylan Brunei, Gavin Goldstein, Andrei Kuvshinikov, C.J. Shane, Jordan Lazarski, Anthony Krause, Cody Bykowski, Luke Koeppel, Easton Parks, Aryan Patel, Ethan Mahaffee, Ian Witt, Denielle Krizan, Paul Lynch and Tyler Buechs of the Central boys golf team were recently named Academic All-State by the Golf Coaches Association of Wisconsin.

Typically, golfers have to participate in 75 percent of their team's varsity matches to be considered for the award, but because the COVID-19 pandemic wiped out the boys golf season this spring, the GCAW decided to honor everybody on the team who met the cumulative grade-point average requirement of 3.25.