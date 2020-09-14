 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Local briefs: Central boys golfers honored for academics
View Comments
Local Briefs

Local briefs: Central boys golfers honored for academics

{{featured_button_text}}
Sports banner

Central boys golfers honored for academics

Dylan Brunei, Gavin Goldstein, Andrei Kuvshinikov, C.J. Shane, Jordan Lazarski, Anthony Krause, Cody Bykowski, Luke Koeppel, Easton Parks, Aryan Patel, Ethan Mahaffee, Ian Witt, Denielle Krizan, Paul Lynch and Tyler Buechs of the Central boys golf team were recently named Academic All-State by the Golf Coaches Association of Wisconsin.

Typically, golfers have to participate in 75 percent of their team's varsity matches to be considered for the award, but because the COVID-19 pandemic wiped out the boys golf season this spring, the GCAW decided to honor everybody on the team who met the cumulative grade-point average requirement of 3.25.

Bowling honors

Steve Hellesen fired a perfect game in the Inner City League at Surfside Bowl.

Hellesen's 300 came as part of a league-high 694 series.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert