Local briefs: Central girls volleyball team competes in Warhawk Open

Central girls v-ball team competes in Warhawk Open
The Central girls volleyball team posted a 1-3 record Friday during the first day of the Warhawk Open, held at UW-Whitewater.
The Falcons defeated Randolph (25-18, 21-25, 15-13) and were defeated by Green Bay Notre Dame (22-25, 26-24, 15-9), McFarland (25-16, 25-18) and Lodi (25-23, 25-16).
Leading Central were Lauren Foerster (34 kills, six aces, two blocks, 15 digs), Sydney Selburg (57 assists, eight aces, 14 kills, four blocks, 10 digs), Karis Bridleman (22 kills, four aces, 10 digs) and Shelby Fabbri (seven aces, 16 digs).
"For being early in the season, I really liked the progress I saw with the team throughout the day," Central coach Megan Awe said. "We have a mix of returners and underclassmen playing big roles, so this was their first real test."
The second day of the tournament was scheduled for Saturday. Tremper, Indian Trail and St. Joseph were also in the tournament.
Entries open for Labor Day Couples Tournament
A Couples Tournament will be held on Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 6, at Spring Valley Country Club.
The event is open to golfers of all ages, but each two-person team must consist of one male and one female. There are no residence or handicap restrictions.
The tournament will be an 18-hole medal play format, with holes 1-6 a modified best ball, holes 7-12 alternate shot and holes 13-18 a scramble.
The fee is $20 per team and does not include green fees, cart or food. For questions, email Mark Olsen at molsen2259@gmail.com. The entry deadline is Wednesday.
Hole-in-One
DAPHNE DOLAN aced the 95-yard, par-3 third hole at Kenosha Country Club recently. It was witnessed by Mary Baubonis and Peg Murphy.