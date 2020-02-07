Local briefs: Central golf team offering instruction

Central golf team

offering instruction

Central boys golf coach Mark Olsen, members of the Central boys golf team and guest PGA professionals are hosting a Winter Golf Clinic in the gymnasium at Central High from March 16-19.

All ages are welcome, and the $70 fee entails participants to four 45-minute group lessons. Session A begins at 6:30 p.m. each day, while Session B begins at 7:30 p.m. each day.

Each session will emphasize grip, setup, full swing and putting. The instructor-to-student ratio will be 1-to-8 or less.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 262-657-1000 to upgrade your subscription.

For questions or to request an enrollment form, call 262-945-1687 or email molsen2259@gmail.com.

Bradford track

holding meeting

The 2020 Bradford boys and girls track and field team is having a parent-athlete introductory meeting on Monday at 6:30 p.m. in the Bradford cafeteria.

All parents and athletes are encouraged to attend this meeting.

Athletic forms and fees can be turned in at this time, and newcomers are also encouraged to attend. Official practice begins on Mon., March 9.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Breaking News delivered directly to you. Sign up now for our Breaking News email! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.