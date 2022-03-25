Local briefs: CLS freshman Heiring earns first-team All-Midwest Classic honors in girls basketball

CLS freshman Heiring named first-team All-Midwest Classic
Christian Life freshman forward Audrey Heiring earned first-team All-Midwest Classic Conference honors for girls basketball when the teams were announced Wednesday.
Heiring ranked fifth in the Midwest Classic this season with 14.6 points per game, including a 26-point performance in a season opener Nov. 16 at Saint Francis.
Additionally, CLS freshman forward Faith Bozman was named honorable mention All-Midwest Classic.
University School of Milwaukee junior guard Mya Hartjes, who led the conference with 20 points per game this season, was named the Midwest Classic Player of the Year for girls basketball.
Three CLS players honored for Midwest Classic boys hoops
Christian Life sophomore forward Will Barris, junior wing Sam Jennings and junior forward Jack Helzer were named honorable mention All-Midwest Classic Conference for boys basketball when the teams were announced Wednesday.
Somers man, who formerly served on Kenosha County Board, charged with felony possession of narcotics
Bristol: Restaurants, retail planned for revitalization of southwest corner of Highway 50 and I-94
Woman charged for brandishing gun at Mahone Middle School in Monday afternoon incident
WATCH NOW: UPDATED: KUSD releases video of officer's response to Lincoln Middle School fight, copy of resignation letter
Facing $19.5M deficit with 1,100 fewer students, KUSD starts planning for future cuts -- without layoffs
Woman arrested on weapons charges after brandishing gun, threatening man outside Mahone Middle School, according to police
Bristol man identified as victim of fatal crash
Proposed Pleasant Prairie Village Green Center housing, retail density reduced in latest plans
Wisconsin authorities crack 2009 'Baby Theresa' cold case; mother charged
Illinois driver in custody after Pleasant Prairie pursuit, crash of vehicle stolen out of Chicago
WATCH NOW: Michael Bell continues attacks on mayor, city administrator regarding son's 2004 death
UPDATE: Kenosha police seeking vehicle struck by multiple gunshots and later fled scene at 43rd Street and Sheridan Road; no injuries reported
Former nursing home employee alleges neglect of residents, filthy conditions at River Crossing location in Illinois
Wisconsin dad wants cop charged for putting knee on 12-year-old daughter's neck
6 students killed in Oklahoma crash were in car that seats 4
Barris averaged 9.3 points and 6.7 rebounds per game, Jennings averaged 12.6 points and 6.6 rebounds and Helzer averaged 9.6 points and 6.5 rebounds.
Lake Country Lutheran senior forward Luke Haertle, who led the Lightning to the WIAA Division-3 state title last weekend and has committed to the University of Wisconsin as a preferred walk-on, was named the Midwest Classic Player of the Year for boys basketball.
Bowling honors
Kyle Zagar rolled a 300 game as a part of a league-high 804 series March 8 in the Frankie D's/Boathouse Majors League at Surfside Bowl.
Also at Surfside, on March 16 in the Miller Majors League, Josh Johnson recorded a 300 game as part of a league-high 800 series.
In the Swingers League at Sheridan Lanes recently, Jamie Jensen fired a perfect game en route to a league-high 769 series.
IN PHOTOS: Bradford hosts Racine Horlick in a WIAA Division-1 boys basketball regional semifinal
BRADFORD HORLICK REGIONAL SEMIFINAL
Bradford’s Keviyon Price shoots over Racine Horlick defenders during a WIAA Division-1 boys basketball regional semifinal game Friday night at the Bradford Fieldhouse. The ninth-seeded Rebels won, 60-58, to advance to Saturday’s regional final at top-seeded Waukesha South. The eighth-seeded Red Devils finished their season with a 14-11 record.
SEAN KRAJACIC, Kenosha News
BRADFORD HORLICK REGIONAL SEMIFINAL
Bradford's Jacob Harvey, right, passes during a WIAA Division-1 boys basketball regional semifinal game Friday night against Racine Horlick at the Bradford Fieldhouse. The ninth-seeded Rebels won, 60-58, to advance to Saturday's regional final at top-seeded Waukesha South. The eighth-seeded Red Devils finished their season with a 14-11 record.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
BRADFORD HORLICK REGIONAL SEMIFINAL
Bradford's Keviyon Price shoots during a WIAA Division-1 boys basketball regional semifinal game Friday night against Racine Horlick at the Bradford Fieldhouse. The ninth-seeded Rebels won, 60-58, to advance to Saturday's regional final at top-seeded Waukesha South. The eighth-seeded Red Devils finished their season with a 14-11 record.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
BRADFORD HORLICK REGIONAL SEMIFINAL
Bradford's Jalen Carlino shoots a 3-pointer during a WIAA Division-1 boys basketball regional semifinal game Friday night against Racine Horlick at the Bradford Fieldhouse. The ninth-seeded Rebels won, 60-58, to advance to Saturday's regional final at top-seeded Waukesha South. The eighth-seeded Red Devils finished their season with a 14-11 record.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
BRADFORD HORLICK REGIONAL SEMIFINAL
Bradford's Jalen Carlino shoots under the hoop while being defended by Racine Horlick's Blake Fletcher during a WIAA Division-1 boys basketball regional semifinal game Friday night against Racine Horlick at the Bradford Fieldhouse. The ninth-seeded Rebels won, 60-58, to advance to Saturday's regional final at top-seeded Waukesha South. The eighth-seeded Red Devils finished their season with a 14-11 record.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
BRADFORD HORLICK REGIONAL SEMIFINAL
Bradford's Jamisen Young, right, drives the ball during a WIAA Division-1 boys basketball regional semifinal game Friday night against Racine Horlick at the Bradford Fieldhouse. The ninth-seeded Rebels won, 60-58, to advance to Saturday's regional final at top-seeded Waukesha South. The eighth-seeded Red Devils finished their season with a 14-11 record.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
BRADFORD HORLICK REGIONAL SEMIFINAL
Bradford's Jalen Carlino goes up for a shot during a WIAA Division-1 boys basketball regional semifinal game Friday night against Racine Horlick at the Bradford Fieldhouse. The ninth-seeded Rebels won, 60-58, to advance to Saturday's regional final at top-seeded Waukesha South. The eighth-seeded Red Devils finished their season with a 14-11 record.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
BRADFORD HORLICK REGIONAL SEMIFINAL
Bradford's Kameron Lakes passes during a WIAA Division-1 boys basketball regional semifinal game Friday night against Racine Horlick at the Bradford Fieldhouse. The ninth-seeded Rebels won, 60-58, to advance to Saturday's regional final at top-seeded Waukesha South. The eighth-seeded Red Devils finished their season with a 14-11 record.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
BRADFORD HORLICK REGIONAL SEMIFINAL
Bradford head coach Greg Leech yells to his team during a WIAA Division-1 boys basketball regional semifinal game Friday night against Racine Horlick at the Bradford Fieldhouse. The ninth-seeded Rebels won, 60-58, to advance to Saturday's regional final at top-seeded Waukesha South. The eighth-seeded Red Devils finished their season with a 14-11 record.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
BRADFORD HORLICK REGIONAL SEMIFINAL
Bradford's Keviyon Price shoots during a WIAA Division-1 boys basketball regional semifinal game Friday night against Racine Horlick at the Bradford Fieldhouse. The ninth-seeded Rebels won, 60-58, to advance to Saturday's regional final at top-seeded Waukesha South. The eighth-seeded Red Devils finished their season with a 14-11 record.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
BRADFORD HORLICK REGIONAL SEMIFINAL
Bradford's Jamisen Young moves looks to move the ball during a WIAA Division-1 boys basketball regional semifinal game Friday night against Racine Horlick at the Bradford Fieldhouse. The ninth-seeded Rebels won, 60-58, to advance to Saturday's regional final at top-seeded Waukesha South. The eighth-seeded Red Devils finished their season with a 14-11 record.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
BRADFORD HORLICK REGIONAL SEMIFINAL
Bradford's Kameron Lakes looks to shoot while under pressure during a WIAA Division-1 boys basketball regional semifinal game Friday night against Racine Horlick at the Bradford Fieldhouse. The ninth-seeded Rebels won, 60-58, to advance to Saturday's regional final at top-seeded Waukesha South. The eighth-seeded Red Devils finished their season with a 14-11 record.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
BRADFORD HORLICK REGIONAL SEMIFINAL
Bradford's Jamisen Young, center, shoots over Racine Horlick's Matt Burnette, right, during a WIAA Division-1 boys basketball regional semifinal game Friday night at the Bradford Fieldhouse. The ninth-seeded Rebels won, 60-58, to advance to Saturday's regional final at top-seeded Waukesha South. The eighth-seeded Red Devils finished their season with a 14-11 record.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
BRADFORD HORLICK REGIONAL SEMIFINAL
Bradford's DeAndre Jennings shoots, right, shoots under pressure from Racine Horlick's Matt Burnette during a WIAA Division-1 boys basketball regional semifinal game Friday night against Racine Horlick at the Bradford Fieldhouse. The ninth-seeded Rebels won, 60-58, to advance to Saturday's regional final at top-seeded Waukesha South. The eighth-seeded Red Devils finished their season with a 14-11 record.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
BRADFORD HORLICK REGIONAL SEMIFINAL
Bradford's Jalen Carlino, right, puts up a 3-point shot while being defended by Racine Horlick's Zamarion Dyess during a WIAA Division-1 boys basketball regional semifinal game Friday night at the Bradford Fieldhouse. The ninth-seeded Rebels won, 60-58, to advance to Saturday's regional final at top-seeded Waukesha South. The eighth-seeded Red Devils finished their season with a 14-11 record.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
BRADFORD HORLICK REGIONAL SEMIFINAL
Racine Horlick's Marcelino Bernal, center, intercepts a pass during a WIAA Division-1 boys basketball regional semifinal game Friday night against Bradford at the Bradford Fieldhouse. The ninth-seeded Rebels won, 60-58, to advance to Saturday's regional final at top-seeded Waukesha South. The eighth-seeded Red Devils finished their season with a 14-11 record.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
BRADFORD HORLICK REGIONAL SEMIFINAL
Bradford's Kameron Lakes, right, reaches for a loose ball against Racine Horlick's Jadin Dombrowski, right, and Matt Burnette, center, during a WIAA Division-1 boys basketball regional semifinal game Friday night at the Bradford Fieldhouse. The ninth-seeded Rebels won, 60-58, to advance to Saturday's regional final at top-seeded Waukesha South. The eighth-seeded Red Devils finished their season with a 14-11 record.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
BRADFORD HORLICK REGIONAL SEMIFINAL
Racine Horlick's Matt Burnette goes up for a shot during a WIAA Division-1 boys basketball regional semifinal game Friday night against Bradford at the Bradford Fieldhouse. The ninth-seeded Rebels won, 60-58, to advance to Saturday's regional final at top-seeded Waukesha South. The eighth-seeded Red Devils finished their season with a 14-11 record.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
BRADFORD HORLICK REGIONAL SEMIFINAL
Racine Horlick's Darrien Long, left, looks to pass as Bradford's Keviyon Price, right, defends during a WIAA Division-1 boys basketball regional semifinal game Friday night at the Bradford Fieldhouse. The ninth-seeded Rebels won, 60-58, to advance to Saturday's regional final at top-seeded Waukesha South. The eighth-seeded Red Devils finished their season with a 14-11 record.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
BRADFORD HORLICK REGIONAL SEMIFINAL
Bradford's Jalen Carlino, right, steals the ball from Racine Horlick's Darien Long, second from right, as Jamisen Young, left, also enters the play during a WIAA Division-1 boys basketball regional semifinal game Friday night at the Bradford Fieldhouse. The ninth-seeded Rebels won, 60-58, to advance to Saturday's regional final at top-seeded Waukesha South. The eighth-seeded Red Devils finished their season with a 14-11 record.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
BRADFORD HORLICK REGIONAL SEMIFINAL
Bradford head coach Greg Leech talks to his team in a timeout during a WIAA Division-1 boys basketball regional semifinal game Friday night against Racine Horlick at the Bradford Fieldhouse. The ninth-seeded Rebels won, 60-58, to advance to Saturday's regional final at top-seeded Waukesha South. The eighth-seeded Red Devils finished their season with a 14-11 record.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!