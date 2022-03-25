Local briefs: CLS freshman Heiring earns first-team All-Midwest Classic honors in girls basketball

CLS freshman Heiring named first-team All-Midwest Classic

Christian Life freshman forward Audrey Heiring earned first-team All-Midwest Classic Conference honors for girls basketball when the teams were announced Wednesday.

Heiring ranked fifth in the Midwest Classic this season with 14.6 points per game, including a 26-point performance in a season opener Nov. 16 at Saint Francis.

Additionally, CLS freshman forward Faith Bozman was named honorable mention All-Midwest Classic.

University School of Milwaukee junior guard Mya Hartjes, who led the conference with 20 points per game this season, was named the Midwest Classic Player of the Year for girls basketball.

Three CLS players honored for Midwest Classic boys hoops

Christian Life sophomore forward Will Barris, junior wing Sam Jennings and junior forward Jack Helzer were named honorable mention All-Midwest Classic Conference for boys basketball when the teams were announced Wednesday.

Barris averaged 9.3 points and 6.7 rebounds per game, Jennings averaged 12.6 points and 6.6 rebounds and Helzer averaged 9.6 points and 6.5 rebounds.

Lake Country Lutheran senior forward Luke Haertle, who led the Lightning to the WIAA Division-3 state title last weekend and has committed to the University of Wisconsin as a preferred walk-on, was named the Midwest Classic Player of the Year for boys basketball.

Bowling honors

Kyle Zagar rolled a 300 game as a part of a league-high 804 series March 8 in the Frankie D's/Boathouse Majors League at Surfside Bowl.

Also at Surfside, on March 16 in the Miller Majors League, Josh Johnson recorded a 300 game as part of a league-high 800 series.

In the Swingers League at Sheridan Lanes recently, Jamie Jensen fired a perfect game en route to a league-high 769 series.

