Local briefs: CLS wrestlers ranked No. 4

CLS wrestlers ranked No. 4

The Christian Life wrestling team was ranked No. 4 in Division-3 in the latest Wisconsin Wrestling Online rankings, released Monday.

Coleman was ranked No. 1, followed by Random Lake and Mineral Point.

The Eagles were heavily represented in the individual Division-3 rankings, as Troy Dolphin was No. 2 at 126 pounds, Isaiah Hernandez was No. 3 at 220, Javis Pinter was No. 4 at 138, Kade Pinter was No. 6 at 152, Drew Dolphin was No. 7 at 106, Carl Travis was No. 8 at 170 and Ian Grubbs (113) and Nathan Calabrese (145) received honorable mention.

UWP wrestlers ranked No. 22

The UW-Parkside wrestling team was ranked No. 22 in the National Wrestling Coaches Association NCAA Division II Preseason Poll, while a pair of Rangers appeared in the individual rankings.

The rankings were released last week.

Senior Joe Arroyo was ranked No. 3 at 125 pounds and redshirt junior Shane Gantz was No. 11 at 165. Both Arroyo and Gantz qualified for the NCAA Division II Championships last season. Gantz finished with an 18-9 record, while Arroyo — who also won an NCAA Division II Super Region V championship — went 24-8.