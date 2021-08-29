Local briefs: County girls volleyball teams compete in Warhawk Open over the weekend

According to a news release from the track, with temperatures exceeding 100 degree at gate opening, concern for the safety of racers, staff, fans, concession workers and gate workers led to the cancellation of the program.

The 2021 Wilmot Raceway season titles will be decided this Saturday during Championship Night. Grandstand admission is $20 for adults 12 and over, $5 for ages 7-11 and free for ages 6 and under. Pit passes are $30.

Grandstands open at 5 p.m., with on-track activity at about 5:45 and racing slated to get underway at about 6:30. For updates, check the trackside raceline at 262-862-2090, or visit wilmotraceway.com or the official Wilmot Raceway Facebook page.

Double feature scheduled at Washington Park Velodrome

For the the third time this month, the Washington Park Velodrome will attempt to hold the annual Bill Schulte Memorial Junior Trophy Race, and it will be held on Tuesday night along with the first annual Susan B. Anthony Ladies Race.

The Schulte Race has been postponed twice after thunderstorms hit the area the first two times it was scheduled. The Susan B. Anthony Race was originally scheduled for this Tuesday night, so race official plan to hold both races this Tuesday.