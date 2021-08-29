Local briefs: County girls volleyball teams compete in Warhawk Open over the weekend

County girls v-ball teams compete in Warhawk Open
The Bradford, Tremper, Central and St. Joseph girls volleyball teams competed in the Warhawk Open at UW-Whitewater over the weekend.
After going 1-3 in match play on Friday, the Falcons wrapped up a spotless 4-0 performance on Saturday with wins over Bradford, Evansville, Beloit Memorial and Milton. Leaders for Central on Saturday were Lauren Foerster (13 aces, 39 kills, 11 digs, six assists), Sydney Selburg (17 aces, 10 kills, 69 assists, five digs), Karis Bridleman (nine aces, 23 kills, five digs) and Shelby Fabbri (six aces, 16 digs).
Bradford, meanwhile, went 2-6 overall, with wins on Saturday over Beloit Memorial and Evansville. Leading the Red Devils for the weekend were Nevaeh Thomas (41 kills, 36 digs), Ally Eckel (15 aces, 55 assists, 54 digs) and Kate Yackley (18 kills).
Tremper also finished with a 2-6 mark, with wins over Beloit Memorial and Palmyra-Eagle. Leading the Trojans were Megan Jankowski (41 kills, 42 digs), Chloe Wamboldt (five kills, four assists, 41 digs), Meghan Ignarski (29 kills) and Lily Liebke (eight aces, 53 assists, 10 digs).
Results for St. Joseph were not available.
Extreme heat causes cancellation at Wilmot Raceway
Due to extreme heat and humidity and heat and air quality advisories, Wilmot Raceway officials cancelled this past Saturday night's program, which included the Badger Midgets Harry Turner Classic, Modifieds, Street Stocks and WingLess Sprints.
According to a news release from the track, with temperatures exceeding 100 degree at gate opening, concern for the safety of racers, staff, fans, concession workers and gate workers led to the cancellation of the program.
The 2021 Wilmot Raceway season titles will be decided this Saturday during Championship Night. Grandstand admission is $20 for adults 12 and over, $5 for ages 7-11 and free for ages 6 and under. Pit passes are $30.
Grandstands open at 5 p.m., with on-track activity at about 5:45 and racing slated to get underway at about 6:30. For updates, check the trackside raceline at 262-862-2090, or visit wilmotraceway.com or the official Wilmot Raceway Facebook page.
Double feature scheduled at Washington Park Velodrome
For the the third time this month, the Washington Park Velodrome will attempt to hold the annual Bill Schulte Memorial Junior Trophy Race, and it will be held on Tuesday night along with the first annual Susan B. Anthony Ladies Race.
The Schulte Race has been postponed twice after thunderstorms hit the area the first two times it was scheduled. The Susan B. Anthony Race was originally scheduled for this Tuesday night, so race official plan to hold both races this Tuesday.
The Schulte Race will be held first, with the full racing program slated to begin at 7 p.m.