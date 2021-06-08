Local briefs: Courtney wins Circuit of Champions feature race at Wilmot Raceway

Courtney wins Circuit of Champions feature race at Wilmot
Tyler Courtney of Indianapolis won his fifth All-Star Circuit of Champions feature win of 2021 by taking the checkered flag in in the combined "sprintacular" with the Bumper-to-Bumper Interstate Racing Association Sprints on Friday at Wilmot Raceway.
It was Courtney's first main-event win at Wilmot, the original home track of the IRA.
Ian Madsen of St. Marys, New South Wales, Australia, was second, while Cory Eliason of Visalia, Calif., placed third.
Third-year driver Brian Strane of Paris, meanwhile, captured his first feature by winning the first of twin 15-lap features for the Brewington Electric/Autometer Wisconsin Wingless Sprints, while Chris Dodd of Trevor became the seventh different Wingless Sprint feature winner at Wilmot this season in the second 15-lap feature.
In the 15-lap IRA Lightning Sprints, Ion Stear of Hebron, Ill., notched his first feature win of the year at Wilmot.
Wilmot's third-mile clay oval resumes action on Saturday, featuring the return of the Bumper-to-Bumper IRA Sprint Cars to their original home track. The Wingless Sprints, IRA Lightning Sprints and Modifieds are on the program. Grandstands open at 5 p.m., with on-track activity getting underway at 6 and racing slated for 7.
Grandstand admission for ages 12 and over is $25, ages 7-11 are $5 and children age 6 and under are admitted free. The pits open at 3 p.m., with pit passes at $30. For updates, check the trackside raceline at 262-862-2090, or visit wilmotraceway.com or the track's official Facebook page.
Small Fry offering summer hoops camps
Kenosha Small Fry Basketball is offering summer camps from June 21-24 for boys entering grades 4-7 at the Boys & Girls Club of Kenosha, 1330 52nd St.
The camps will run from 10 a.m. to noon each day for incoming 4th- and 5th-graders and from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. each day for incoming 6th- and 7th-graders. The fee is $80 and the registration deadline is June 16.
There will be no walk-ups accepted, so it’s recommended to register early, as space will be limited. There is no height requirement for campers.
Small Fry Basketball was founded in 1968 to give young boys and girls an opportunity to compete at an international level against top youth players. The program is developmental but competitive. The International Small Fry Tournament runs in the spring every year at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Fla.
For more information, contact coach Jenny Kenesie at jennyk1515@gmail.com.