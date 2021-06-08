Local briefs: Courtney wins Circuit of Champions feature race at Wilmot Raceway

Grandstand admission for ages 12 and over is $25, ages 7-11 are $5 and children age 6 and under are admitted free. The pits open at 3 p.m., with pit passes at $30. For updates, check the trackside raceline at 262-862-2090, or visit wilmotraceway.com or the track's official Facebook page.

Small Fry offering summer hoops camps

Kenosha Small Fry Basketball is offering summer camps from June 21-24 for boys entering grades 4-7 at the Boys & Girls Club of Kenosha, 1330 52nd St.

The camps will run from 10 a.m. to noon each day for incoming 4th- and 5th-graders and from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. each day for incoming 6th- and 7th-graders. The fee is $80 and the registration deadline is June 16.

There will be no walk-ups accepted, so it’s recommended to register early, as space will be limited. There is no height requirement for campers.

Small Fry Basketball was founded in 1968 to give young boys and girls an opportunity to compete at an international level against top youth players. The program is developmental but competitive. The International Small Fry Tournament runs in the spring every year at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Fla.