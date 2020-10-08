Local briefs: Cross country meet held at Parkside

Cross country meet held at Parkside
Runners from around the country competed last Saturday in the The Ranger, a cross country meet held at UW-Parkside's Wayne E. Dannehl National Cross Country Course.
Leo Richardson of Madison won the boys high school 5K race with a time of 15 minutes, 49.8 seconds, while Mequon's Leane Willemse won the girls high school 5K race in 18:09.2
In the men's 8K race, Jack Aho of Ann Arbor, Mich., won in 24:10.9, while Lucinda Crouch of Madison won the women's 6k race in 21:13.3.
Finally, Caughnery Freese of Kenosha won the youth boys 3K race with a time of 10:23.3., and Mackenzie Babcock of Cottage Grove won the youth girls 3K race in 11:07.1.
Bowling honors
Josh Johnson fired both a perfect game and an 800 series, rolling a league-high 814 in the Dreamscape League at Surfside Bowl.
Jeff Sykes also had a perfect game in the Sunday AM League at Sheridan Lanes en route to a league-high 725 series.
BRADFORD VS TREMPER
Tremper’s Tyler Santi looks down the field as he runs with the ball during Bradford’s 30-13 win on Friday in a Southeast Conference game at Ameche Field.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
BRADFORD VS TREMPER
Bradford quarterback Nate Olson throws during the Red Devils’ 30-13 win over Tremper on Friday in a Southeast Conference game at Ameche Field.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
BRADFORD VS TREMPER
Tremper quarterback Ryan McGonegle scrambles during Bradford’s 30-13 win on Friday in a Southeast Conference game at Ameche Field.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
BRADFORD VS TREMPER
Tremper’s Preston Chamberlain, who had 136 yards receiving against Bradford last week, and the Trojans host Franklin in a Southeast Conference game Friday night at Ameche Field.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
BRADFORD VS TREMPER
Tremper quarterback Ryan McGonegle passes during Bradford’s 30-13 win on Friday in a Southeast Conference game at Ameche Field.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
BRADFORD VS TREMPER
Bradford’s DJ Twymon (13) recovers a fumble during the Red Devils’ 30-13 win over Tremper on Friday in a Southeast Conference game at Ameche Field.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
BRADFORD VS TREMPER
Tremper's Neo Rivera breaks a tackle during a game against Bradford at Ameche Field on Friday, Oct. 2, 2020.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
BRADFORD VS TREMPER
Bradford’s Nate Barker IV runs the ball during the Red Devils’ 30-13 win over Tremper on Friday in a Southeast Conference game at Ameche Field.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTOs BY SEAN KRAJACIC
BRADFORD VS TREMPER
Bradford’s Nate Barker IV, taking a handoff against Tremper last week, and the Red Devils play a Week 3 Southeast Conference game at Oak Creek on Friday night.
SEAN KRAJACIC PHOTO, KENOSHA NEWS
BRADFORD VS TREMPER
Bradford junior Nate Barker IV carries the ball during the Red Devils’ 30-13 win over Tremper on Friday in a Southeast Conference game at Ameche Field. It was the 60th edition of the crosstown rivalry.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
BRADFORD VS TREMPER
Bradoford’s Nate Barker IV gains yardage during the Red Devils’ 30-13 win over Tremper on Friday in a Southeast Conference game at Ameche Field.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
BRADFORD VS TREMPER
Bradford’s Mylon Smith (7) blocks a field-goal attempt during the Red Devils’ 30-13 win over Tremper on Friday in a Southeast Conference game at Ameche Field.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
BRADFORD VS TREMPER
Bradford’s Jon Maack, front, jumps on the ball after the Red Devils blocked a field-goal attempt during a Southeast Conference game against Tremper at Ameche Field on Friday.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
CLS 1
Christian Life quarterback Erik Decker (44) looks to pass during the Eagles' 18-7 non-conference loss to St. John's NW Military Academy on Friday night at Central High School in Paddock Lake.
PHOTO BY PAUL WILLIAMS
CLS 2
Marcus Ramirez, left, and CJ McDaniel, right, of Christian Life can't stop St. John's NW Military's Donald Austin, middle, from scoring a touchdown during the Eagles' 18-7 non-conference loss on Friday night at Central High School in Paddock Lake. Austin rushed for 240 yards and three touchdowns on 25 carries.
PHOTO BY PAUL WILLIAMS
CLS 3
Christian Life fumbles the ball during the Eagles' 18-7 non-conference loss to St. John's NW Military Academy on Friday night at Central High School in Paddock Lake.
PHOTO BY PAUL WILLIAMS
CLS 4
Christian Life quarterback Erik Decker rolls out and looks to pass during the Eagles' 18-7 non-conference loss to St. John's NW Military Academy on Friday night at Central High School in Paddock Lake.
PHOTO BY PAUL WILLIAMS
CLS 5
Christian Life's Marcus Ramirez gains yardage during the Eagles' 18-7 non-conference loss to St. John's NW Military Academy on Friday night at Central High School in Paddock Lake.
PHOTO BY PAUL WILLIAMS
CLS 6
St. John's NW Military's Donald Austin, left, fends off Christian Life's Logan Houston, right, during the Eagles' 18-7 non-conference loss on Friday night at Central High School in Paddock Lake.
PHOTO BY PAUL WILLIAMS
CLS 7
Christian Life’s CJ McDaniel (20) looks for daylight around his offensive line during the Eagles’ 18-7 non-conference loss to St. John’s NW Military Academy on Friday night at Central High School in Paddock Lake.
PHOTO BY PAUL WILLIAMS
CLS 8
Christian Life's Carl Travis (34) looks for daylight during the Eagles' 18-7 non-conference loss to St. John's NW Military Academy on Friday night at Central High School in Paddock Lake.
PHOTO BY PAUL WILLIAMS
CLS 9
Christian Life's Jack Helzer (68) goes after St. John's NW Military quarterback Philip Austin during the Eagles' 18-7 non-conference loss on Friday night at Central High School in Paddock Lake.
PHOTO BY PAUL WILLIAMS
CLS 10
Christian Life’s CJ McDaniel, carrying a tackler against St. John’s NW Military Academy last week, and the Eagles play at Living Word Lutheran on Saturday afternoon in what’s considered a non-conference game.
PHOTO BY PAUL WILLIAMS
Falcons 1
Central junior receiver Kenny Garth caught three passes for 108 yards Friday night in the Falcons’ 46-41 Southern Lakes Conference loss at Elkhorn.
PHOTO BY MIKE RAMCZYK
Falcons 2
Central junior receiver Kenny Garth sprints down the field on a 97-yard touchdown reception during the Falcons' 46-41 Southern Lakes Conference loss Friday at Elkhorn.
PHOTO BY MIKE RAMCZYK
Falcons 3
Central junior quarterback Michael Mulhollon lofts a pass during the Falcons' 46-41 loss at Elkhorn on Friday night. Mulhollon threw for 259 yards.
PHOTO BY MIKE RAMCZYK
