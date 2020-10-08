Local briefs: Cross country meet held at Parkside

Cross country meet held at Parkside

Runners from around the country competed last Saturday in the The Ranger, a cross country meet held at UW-Parkside's Wayne E. Dannehl National Cross Country Course.

Leo Richardson of Madison won the boys high school 5K race with a time of 15 minutes, 49.8 seconds, while Mequon's Leane Willemse won the girls high school 5K race in 18:09.2

In the men's 8K race, Jack Aho of Ann Arbor, Mich., won in 24:10.9, while Lucinda Crouch of Madison won the women's 6k race in 21:13.3.

Finally, Caughnery Freese of Kenosha won the youth boys 3K race with a time of 10:23.3., and Mackenzie Babcock of Cottage Grove won the youth girls 3K race in 11:07.1.

Bowling honors

Josh Johnson fired both a perfect game and an 800 series, rolling a league-high 814 in the Dreamscape League at Surfside Bowl.

Jeff Sykes also had a perfect game in the Sunday AM League at Sheridan Lanes en route to a league-high 725 series.

