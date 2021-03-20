Local briefs: DNR holding virtual meetings on deer seasons

DNR holding virtual meetings on deer seasons
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources announced recently that the planning meeting of the 2021 County Deer Advisory Councils will take place virtually via Zoom from Monday, March 22, through Thursday, April 1, to discuss the upcoming deer seasons.
The councils will meet to develop preliminary recommendations on harvest quotas and season structure options. County-specific meeting dates and call-in options are available at
dnr.wi.gov.
All council meetings are open to the public. Anyone wishing to provide feedback will be asked to do so using the online public input form available on the DNR website from April 12-25.
A second round of meetings will take place in May, during which council members will review public comments and make final recommendations for the 2021 deer season.
The public can submit questions about the process to
DNRCDACWebMail@wisconsin.gov.
Tim Ruelle recorded a 300 in the Frankie D's/Boathouse Majors League at Surfside Bowl.
Ruelle finished with a 645 series.
Daniel DePrey punches out of the woods during the first round of the 68th annual Men’s County Open on Saturday at the Brighton Dale Links Blue Spruce Course. DePrey, who played for the UW-Parkside men’s golf team, was the runner-up last year and played in a group Saturday with three-time defending champion Travis Engle. Saturday’s round ended too late to be included in this edition of the News. See
kenoshanews.com for Saturday’s results and Sunday’s tee times.
PHOTO BY PAUL WILLIAMS
David Finnemore reacts to a putt during the 68th annual Men's County Open on Saturday at the Brighton Dale Links Blue Spruce Course.
PHOTO BY PAUL WILLIAMS
David Finnemore hits out of the sand during the 68th annual Men's County Open on Saturday at the Brighton Dale Links Blue Spruce Course.
PHOTO BY PAUL WILLIAMS
Joe Putz urges his ball toward the hole during the 68th annual Men's County Open on Saturday at the Brighton Dale Links Blue Spruce Course.
PHOTO BY PAUL WILLIAMS
Alex Dykes lines up a putt during the 68th annual Men's County Open on Saturday at the Brighton Dale Links Blue Spruce Course.
PHOTO BY PAUL WILLIAMS
Nate Hart tracks his shot out of the sand during the 68th annual Men's County Open on Saturday at the Brighton Dale Links Blue Spruce Course.
PHOTO BY PAUL WILLIAMS
Daniel DePrey chips during the 68th annual Men's County Open on Saturday at the Brighton Dale Links Blue Spruce Course.
PHOTO BY PAUL WILLIAMS
Justin Minadeo hits from the fairway during the 68th annual Men's County Open on Saturday at the Brighton Dale Links Blue Spruce Course.
PHOTO BY PAUL WILLIAMS
David Funk reacts as his putt comes up short during the 68th annual Men's County Open on Saturday at the Brighton Dale Links Blue Spruce Course.
PHOTO BY PAUL WILLIAMS
Rick Stummer tells his putt to settle down during the 68th annual Men's County Open on Saturday at the Brighton Dale Links Blue Spruce Course.
PHOTO BY PAUL WILLIAMS
TRACKING THE SHOT
Luke Millhouse watches a chip during the first round of the 68th annual Men's County Open on Saturday at the Brighton Dale Links Blue Spruce Course. Millhouse shot a 72 and was three strokes off the lead entering Sunday's final round at the Brighton Dale White Birch Course. Three-time defending champion Travis Engle shot a 69 and was in a three-way tie for the lead with Ben Putka and Steven Sanicki. Zach Kramer was one shot back after a 70, followed by Millhouse. Eric Jeppson was four strokes back at 73 and Alex Dykes, Joe Torcaso, Craig Lesperance and Marty Bilecki were five back at 74. Sunday's final round ended too late to be included in this edition. For final results and photos from Sunday's round, see
kenoshanews.com and pick up Tuesday's print edition of the News.
PHOTO BY PAUL WILLIAMS
Michael Balla studies a putt during the 68th annual Men's County Open on Saturday at the Brighton Dale Links Blue Spruce Course.
PHOTO BY PAUL WILLIAMS
Travis Engle studies a putt during the Men’s County Open at Brighton Dale Links this summer. Engle won the WSGA Mid-Amateur Championship in September at Wild Rock Golf Club in Wisconsin Dells, part of his fantastic summer on the amateur golf circuit.
PHOTO BY PAUL WILLIAMS
Ryan Sanicki hit out of the sand during the 68th annual Men's County Open on Saturday at the Brighton Dale Links Blue Spruce Course.
PHOTO BY PAUL WILLIAMS
Zach Kramer reacts to a putt during the 68th annual Men's County Open on Saturday at the Brighton Dale Links Blue Spruce Course.
PHOTO BY PAUL WILLIAMS
Travis Engle hits out of the sand during the Men’s County Open at Brighton Dale Links earlier this summer. Engle won the WSGA Mid-Amateur Championship this week at Wild Rock Golf Club in Wisconsin Dells.
PHOTO BY PAUL WILLIAMS
Zach Kramer watches a chip during the final round of the 68th annual Men’s County Open on Sunday at the Brighton Dale Links White Birch Course.
PHOTO BY PAUL WILLIAMS
Zach Kramer reacts to a missed putt during the final round of the 68th annual Men’s County Open on Sunday at the Brighton Dale Links White Birch Course.
PHOTO BY PAUL WILLIAMS
Zach Kramer watches a putt during the final round of the 68th annual Men’s County Open on Sunday at the Brighton Dale Links White Birch Course.
PHOTO BY PAUL WILLIAMS
Luke Millhouse studies a putt during the final round of the 68th annual Men's County Open on Sunday at the Brighton Dale Links White Birch Course.
PHOTO BY PAUL WILLIAMS
Steven Sanicki chips during the final round of the 68th annual Men’s County Open on Sunday at the Brighton Dale Links White Birch Course. Sanicki finished alone in second place.
PHOTO BY PAUL WILLIAMS
Travis Engle reacts to a putt coming up short during the final round of the 68th annual Men's County Open on Sunday at the Brighton Dale Links White Birch Course. Engle shot a 69 to record a two-day total of 138 and win his fourth consecutive Men's County Open title by two strokes over Steven Sanicki.
PHOTO BY PAUL WILLIAMS
Steven Sanicki urges a putt toward the hole during the final round of the 68th annual Men's County Open on Sunday at the Brighton Dale Links White Birch Course. Sanicki finished alone in second place.
PHOTO BY PAUL WILLAMS
Eric Jeppson chips during the final round of the 68th annual Men's County Open on Sunday at the Brighton Dale Links White Birch Course.
PHOTO BY PAUL WILLIAMS
Ben Putka slumps his head as his putt fails to drop during the final round of the 68th annual Men's County Open on Sunday at the Brighton Dale Links White Birch Course. Putka finished alone in third place.
PHOTO BY PAUL WILLIAMS
Joe Torcaso tees off during the final round of the 68th annual Men's County Open on Sunday at the Brighton Dale Links White Birch Course.
PHOTO BY PAUL WILLIAMS
Luke Millhouse watches a putt roll toward the hole during the final round of the 68th annual Men's County Open on Sunday at the Brighton Dale Links White Birch Course.
PHOTO BY PAUL WILLIAMS
Eric Jeppson chips during the final round of the 68th annual Men's County Open on Sunday at the Brighton Dale Links White Birch Course.
PHOTO BY PAUL WILLIAMS
Craig Lesperance hits out of the sand during the final round of the 68th annual Men's County Open on Sunday at the Brighton Dale Links White Birch Course.
PHOTO BY PAUL WILLIAMS
Ben Putka watches a putt during the final round of the 68th annual Men's County Open on Sunday at the Brighton Dale Links White Birch Course. Putka finished alone in third place.
PHOTO BY PAUL WILLIAMS
Ben Putka reacts to a putt during the final round of the 68th annual Men's County Open on Sunday at the Brighton Dale Links White Birch Course. Putka finished alone in third place.
PHOTO BY PAUL WILLIAMS
Patrick Mayew watches a tee shot during the final round of the 68th annual Men's County Open on Sunday at the Brighton Dale Links White Birch Course.
PHOTO BY PAUL WILLIAMS
Jake Simms watches a tee shot during the final round of the 68th annual Men's County Open on Sunday at the Brighton Dale Links White Birch Course.
PHOTO BY PAUL WILLIAMS
Alex Dykes watches a putt during the final round of the 68th annual Men's County Open on Sunday at the Brighton Dale Links White Birch Course.
PHOTO BY PAUL WILLIAMS
Chris Bucks watches a tee shot during the final round of the 68th annual Men's County Open on Sunday at the Brighton Dale Links White Birch Course.
PHOTO BY PAUL WILLIAMS
