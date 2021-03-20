Local briefs: DNR holding virtual meetings on deer seasons

DNR holding virtual meetings on deer seasons

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources announced recently that the planning meeting of the 2021 County Deer Advisory Councils will take place virtually via Zoom from Monday, March 22, through Thursday, April 1, to discuss the upcoming deer seasons.

Matchup Big 10 NCAA Big 10 sports headlines from TheMatchup.com

The councils will meet to develop preliminary recommendations on harvest quotas and season structure options. County-specific meeting dates and call-in options are available at dnr.wi.gov.

All council meetings are open to the public. Anyone wishing to provide feedback will be asked to do so using the online public input form available on the DNR website from April 12-25.

A second round of meetings will take place in May, during which council members will review public comments and make final recommendations for the 2021 deer season.

The public can submit questions about the process to DNRCDACWebMail@wisconsin.gov.

Bowling honors

Tim Ruelle recorded a 300 in the Frankie D's/Boathouse Majors League at Surfside Bowl.

Ruelle finished with a 645 series.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0