Local briefs: Former Packers lineman Santana Dotson to appear at Holy Rosary Sports Night on Feb. 20

Former Packers lineman Santana Dotson to appear at Sports Night

Former Green Bay Packers defensive lineman and Super Bowl XXXI champion Santana Dotson will appear as a Celebrity Guest at the 69th annual Holy Rosary Sports Night on Feb. 20.

The Sports Night Committee made the announcement in a press release this weekend, and Dotson will join former Marquette men's basketball standout Travis Diener, a member of the Golden Eagles' 2003 NCAA Final Four team, and current University of Wisconsin sophomore wide receiver Chimere Dike as celebrity guests that have been announced so far.

The Sports Night banquet will honor St. Joseph seniors Andrew Alia and Martina Harrington, named this year's Male and Female Athletes of the Year, respectively.

Dotson is revered among Packers fans for helping lead the 1996 team to the franchise's first Super Bowl title in nearly 30 years. This year marks the 25th anniversary of that legendary team.

After winning the 1985 Texas Class 5A state championship with Houston's Yates High School, Dotson was an All-American in college at Baylor in 1991 and was drafted by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, where he won the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year award in 1992.

Dotson signed with the Packers prior to the 1996 season after four years in Tampa Bay, helping the Packers to the Super Bowl XXXI title and a return trip to the big game for Super Bowl XXXII, where they were upset by the Denver Broncos.

Sports Night tickets may be ordered by contacting Tom Oldani at 262-597-9644 or Ray Potenziani at 262-496-9951, or by visiting hrsportsnight.com.

Indian Trail baseball team holding 'Baggo' tournament

The Indian Trail baseball team is holding a "Baggo" tournament at the school on Feb. 26 from 4 to 7 p.m.

The cost is $50 per team that enters the tournament. Raffle prizes and refreshments will be sold, and the public is welcome to attend and participate in raffles.

For more information, contact coach Steve Pfeiffer at 262-359-3529 or spfeiffe@kusd.edu.

Bowling honors

Myron Konkle bowled his second career 300 game as part of a 662 series in the Pinbusters League at Sheridan Lanes.

Also at Sheridan, Ryne Greenwood fired a league-high 812 series in the NBA Doubles League and Tim Lewis rolled a league-best 804 series in the Parry Rec League.

