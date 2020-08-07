Local briefs: Founder's Night at Wilmot Raceway

Founder's Night at Wilmot Raceway
The Wilmot Raceway will feature its traditional IRA Founder's night on Saturday, featuring the Bumper to Bumper IRA Winged Outlaw Sprint Cars. Wilmot is their original home track.
The event awards the the Founder’s Trophy, which honors the three men who founded the IRA, Ray Toft, Whitey Harris and the late Junior Dodd. It will have the winner’s name of this year’s feature added to it and will then be returned to the Southeastern Wisconsin Racing Hall of Fame in Hartford, where it’s permanently displayed.
The Autometer/Brewington Electric Wisconsin Wingless Sprints, IRA Lightning Sprints and Modifieds are also on the program.
Grandstands open at 5 p.m., with on-track activity getting underway at 6 and racing to follow. Grandstand admission is $30 for ages 12 and over, $5 for ages 7-11 and free for ages 6 and under. The pit gate opens at 3 p.m.
For updates, call the trackside raceline at 262-862-2090, check the track website at wilmotraceway.com or visit the official Raceway Facebook page.
WGTD Sports webcast wins award
A sample video webcast of a WGTD Sports high school football production recently won a Wisconsin Broadcasters Association award in the Best Original Digital Content category.
The sample video webcast was from the Southeast Conference game between Tremper and Franklin on Oct. 4, 2019.
The productions were produced and directed by Troy McDonald, WGTD's digital director. Play-by-play and color commentary featured Larry Rightler and Bob Haggarty. The crew for the 2019-20 season included Abigail Walentowski, Natalie Lother, Andrea Medina and Ryan Hilburger, all either students or graduates of Indian Trail's Communications Academy.
WGTD offers the only live stream production of high school athletics in Kenosha, Walworth and Racine counties that features multiple 4K cameras and instant replay. The brand launched in 2003 as an audio-only stream. In 2016, broadcasts transitioned to live video streamed and then archived on Facebook.
WGTD-FM is brought to the area by Gateway Technical College.
Locals earn academic recognition
A total of 373 students-athletes from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater were named recently to the 2019-20 Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Honor Roll.
To be eligible, student-athletes must have had a 3.0 grade-point average or better on a 4.0 scale. Over 50 percent of the WIAC's student-athletes achieved Honor Roll status.
County athletes to receive the distinction were Noah Jensen (Tremper, baseball); Tyler Chatterton (Tremper, men's swimming and diving); Abbie Felton (Shoreland Lutheran, women's cross country); Cali Rummelhart (Tremper, women's swimming and diving); Bryce Bigelow (Tremper, women's tennis); Madalyn Bigelow (Tremper, women's tennis); Megan Setter (St. Joseph, women's tennis); and Sara Klimisch (Indian Trail, women's soccer).
Hole-in-One
DON WILSON, playing in the Thursday morning Local 72 Retirees League, aced the 133-yard, par-3 15th hole at Bristol Oaks Country Club on Thursday.
