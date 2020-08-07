Local briefs: Founder's Night at Wilmot Raceway

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Founder's Night at Wilmot Raceway

The Wilmot Raceway will feature its traditional IRA Founder's night on Saturday, featuring the Bumper to Bumper IRA Winged Outlaw Sprint Cars. Wilmot is their original home track.

The event awards the the Founder’s Trophy, which honors the three men who founded the IRA, Ray Toft, Whitey Harris and the late Junior Dodd. It will have the winner’s name of this year’s feature added to it and will then be returned to the Southeastern Wisconsin Racing Hall of Fame in Hartford, where it’s permanently displayed.

The Autometer/Brewington Electric Wisconsin Wingless Sprints, IRA Lightning Sprints and Modifieds are also on the program.

Grandstands open at 5 p.m., with on-track activity getting underway at 6 and racing to follow. Grandstand admission is $30 for ages 12 and over, $5 for ages 7-11 and free for ages 6 and under. The pit gate opens at 3 p.m.

For updates, call the trackside raceline at 262-862-2090, check the track website at wilmotraceway.com or visit the official Raceway Facebook page.

