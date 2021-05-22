Local briefs: Four Rangers named All-GLIAC for baseball

Four Rangers named All-GLIAC for baseball

Led by redshirt senor utility player Austin Emanuel, who was named to the first team, four UW-Parkside baseball players were recently named to All-Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference team.

Senior Dominic Esposito was named to the second team, while seniors Carlos Arteaga and Garrett LaBreche, a Tremper graduate, received honorable mention.

Emanuel, who played in high school at Mukwonago, broke the single-season Parkside record this season for batting average at .430, which was second in the GLIAC, and on-base percentage at .532, which led the conference. He also led the Rangers in at-bats (100), runs (22), hits (43), doubles (10), home runs (three), RBI (17), slugging percentage (.620) and walks (16).

Additionally, Emanuel was second on the team in innings pitched with 36.2 and had the team's lowest ERA (7.61) of any pitcher with over five innings pitched.

Carthage golf outing to honor Bonn

The 46th annual Carthage Athletics Golf Outing is scheduled for Monday, June 28, at the Kenosha Country Club. This year's event will honor the life and legacy of the late Dr. Bob Bonn, the former Carthage Athletic Director who died unexpectedly in June 2020.