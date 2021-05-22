Local briefs: Four Rangers named All-GLIAC for baseball

Four Rangers named All-GLIAC for baseball
Led by redshirt senor utility player Austin Emanuel, who was named to the first team, four UW-Parkside baseball players were recently named to All-Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference team.
Senior Dominic Esposito was named to the second team, while seniors Carlos Arteaga and Garrett LaBreche, a Tremper graduate, received honorable mention.
Emanuel, who played in high school at Mukwonago, broke the single-season Parkside record this season for batting average at .430, which was second in the GLIAC, and on-base percentage at .532, which led the conference. He also led the Rangers in at-bats (100), runs (22), hits (43), doubles (10), home runs (three), RBI (17), slugging percentage (.620) and walks (16).
Additionally, Emanuel was second on the team in innings pitched with 36.2 and had the team's lowest ERA (7.61) of any pitcher with over five innings pitched.
Carthage golf outing to honor Bonn
The 46th annual Carthage Athletics Golf Outing is scheduled for Monday, June 28, at the Kenosha Country Club. This year's event will honor the life and legacy of the late Dr. Bob Bonn, the former Carthage Athletic Director who died unexpectedly in June 2020.
Bonn served as Carthage's athletic director from 1992 to 2018, bringing success to the department both in and out of competition. During Bonn's tenure, the program raised over 100 banners signifying a conference title or top-eight national finish, added four men's and five women's varsity sports to the department, completed over $50 million in facility renovations and built a $3 million endowment.
In addition to golf, the outing will include a social hour, an auction and dinner, during which Bonn will be honored in a special celebration. The event will also provide an opportunity to meet Nate Stewart, who joined Carthage last summer as the Firebirds' athletic director.
All proceeds from the outing will benefit the more than 750 Carthage student-athletes competing within the department's 28 programs. Additional details, sponsorship information and event registration can be found at carthage.edu/give/2021-athletics-golf-outing.
For additional information, questions or to become a sponsor, contact Stewart at nstewart@carthage.edu.
Education Foundation of Kenosha holding golf outing
The Education Foundation of Kenosha is holding its 21st annual golf outing on Monday, June 16, at Kenosha Country Club.
The format is an 18-hole, best-ball scramble with foursomes. The cost is $175 per individual golfer, $25 for a bracelet, $700 for four golfers, $800 for four golfers with bracelets and $50 for dinner only.
Registration includes lunch, 18 holes of golf with a cart, a reception, dinner and registration gifts. A bracelet includes on-course contests, hole-in-one contests, a putting green contest and a golf cart poker run.
The Education Foundation of Kenosha exists to enhance the quality and variety of educational opportunities for all students, regardless of age, living within the boundaries of the Kenosha Unified School District by providing scholarships and programs that stimulate academic achievement in various ways beyond those funded by normal tax and government revenues.
Payments can be made online at educationfoundationkenosha.org under the "2021 EFK Golf Outing" tab, or by sending a completed form to Stacy Stephens, Kenosha Unified School District, 3600 52nd St., Kenosha, WI 53144. Make checks payable to Education Foundation of Kenosha.
For more information, contact Stephens at 262-359-6172 or srstephe@kusd.edu.