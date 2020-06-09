Local briefs: Four winners highlight Wilmot Raceway opening

Four winners highlight Wilmot opening
The Wilmot Raceway opened its 2020 season on Saturday with four tightly-contested feature events.
In the Modifieds feature, Tim Hamburg of Dixon, Ill., caught Mike Simons of Genoa City coming out of turn four for the win.
Oconomowoc's Ryan Zielski led flag to flag in the Autometer Wisconsin WingLess Sprints feature, Jay Orr of South Milwaukee won the Bandit 4-cylinders season opener in the largest turnout ever for that class and Pleasant Prairie's Josh Gehrig topped defending champion Rob Maule of Hebron, Ill., in the Street Stocks feature.
Racing at the third-mile clay oval on the Kenosha County Fairgrounds resumes Saturday, featuring the Bumper to Bumper IRA Outlaw Winged Sprints, the Wisconsin WingLess Sprints, the season debut of IRA Lightning Sprints and Modifieds.
Grandstands open at 5 p.m., with on-track activity at about 6 and racing at 7. For updates, check www.wilmotraceway.com, the Wilmot Raceway Facebook page or the trackside hotline at 262-862-2090.
Sign-up for Muni Senior League is Tuesday
Sign-up for the Muni Senior Golf League is Tuesday from 8 a.m. until noon at Washington Park Municipal Golf Course, 2205 Washington Road.
League play begins June 16.
Moose Lodge holding softball tourneys
The Kenosha Moose Lodge, 3003 30th Ave., is holding two men's softball tournaments this summer.
The dates will be July 31-Aug. 2 and Aug. 29-31.
The tournaments will be double-elimination, and all games will be held at the club diamond. The maximum amount of teams is 14, and the sign-up deadline is 5 p.m. the Wednesday before each tournament. The fee is $150.
To enter, call Leon Rosko at 262-496-2464 or 262-551-0441 or Juan Sauceda at 262-220-1032.
Donald Ross Cup held at KCC
The final round of the Donald Ross Cup at Kenosha County Club was held on Sunday.
The team of Jens Emerson and John Humphreys finished in first place with a score of 128. In second place were Kyle Vitkus and Jeff Genyk (128.9) and in third place were Dave Molinaro and Mark Molinaro Jr. (129.2).
