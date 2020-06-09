Local briefs: Four winners highlight Wilmot Raceway opening

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 262-657-1000 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Four winners highlight Wilmot opening

The Wilmot Raceway opened its 2020 season on Saturday with four tightly-contested feature events.

In the Modifieds feature, Tim Hamburg of Dixon, Ill., caught Mike Simons of Genoa City coming out of turn four for the win.

Oconomowoc's Ryan Zielski led flag to flag in the Autometer Wisconsin WingLess Sprints feature, Jay Orr of South Milwaukee won the Bandit 4-cylinders season opener in the largest turnout ever for that class and Pleasant Prairie's Josh Gehrig topped defending champion Rob Maule of Hebron, Ill., in the Street Stocks feature.

Racing at the third-mile clay oval on the Kenosha County Fairgrounds resumes Saturday, featuring the Bumper to Bumper IRA Outlaw Winged Sprints, the Wisconsin WingLess Sprints, the season debut of IRA Lightning Sprints and Modifieds.

Grandstands open at 5 p.m., with on-track activity at about 6 and racing at 7. For updates, check www.wilmotraceway.com, the Wilmot Raceway Facebook page or the trackside hotline at 262-862-2090.

Sign-up for Muni Senior League is Tuesday

Sign-up for the Muni Senior Golf League is Tuesday from 8 a.m. until noon at Washington Park Municipal Golf Course, 2205 Washington Road.