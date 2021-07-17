Local briefs: Giese, Garofalo, Wischnowski, Pye, Schuler earn WFSCA All-State honors

Fehler, who works primarily with sprints, hurdles and jumps, has been with Parkside since June 2018 as an assistant coach.

"I am so excited about my next step here at Parkside and grateful to be somewhere that continues to give me opportunities to grow," Fehler said in the release. "The past three years have been full of highs and lows, but I believe our program is truly just getting started. We hit the jackpot hiring our head coach, Nick Maas, two years ago, and we're about to welcome our most talented recruiting class in our program's history this fall."

In her three years at Parkside, Fehler has coached multiple All-Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference athletes in the 60, 100, 200, 400, high jump and relay events. That includes four school records and multiple NCAA Division II provisional national qualifying performances. The track and field roster has also doubled in size during Fehler's tenure.

An Oak Creek native who had a standout college career as a six-time NCAA Division III national champion and seven-time All-American at UW-Eau Claire, Fehler previously worked as a graduate assistant coach at Southwest Minnesota State. Before her time with the Mustangs, Fehler was an assistant coach at Eau Claire for two years after her graduation and was part of the Blugolds' men's team national championship squad in 2016.

