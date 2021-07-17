Local briefs: Giese, Garofalo, Wischnowski, Pye, Schuler earn WFSCA All-State honors

Five county players named All-State for softball
Indian Trail junior Emma Giese, Bradford senior Chloe Garofalo, Wilmot senior Anna Wischnowski, Wilmot sophomore Keghan Pye and St. Joseph junior Ellie Schuler were named Wisconsin Fastpitch Softball Coaches Association All-State when the teams were announced last week.
Giese was the lone county player selected to the first team, receiving the honor in the Large School (Divisions-1 and -2) category, while Garofalo, Wischnowski and Pye were named Large School honorable mention. Schuler, meanwhile, received honorable mention in the Small School (Divisions-3 ,-4 and -5) category.
Additionally, Giese, Garofalo, Wischnowski and Pye were named first-team All-District 4 for Large Schools by the WFSCA, while Schuler was named first-team All-District 4 for Small Schools.
Receiving honorable mention All-District for Large Schools were Indian Trail's Alona Boydston and Morgan Fuhrer, Central's Delaney Hawkins and Lila McNeill and Bradford's Mya Robinson and Jenna Schnabel. Honorable mention All-District for Small Schools went to Shoreland Lutheran's Haylee Dodd.
Fehler promoted for UWP track, cross country
Carly Fehler has been promoted to associate head coach of the UW-Parkside track and field and cross country teams, head coach Nick Maas and Athletic Director Andrew Gavin recently announced in a news release.
Fehler, who works primarily with sprints, hurdles and jumps, has been with Parkside since June 2018 as an assistant coach.
"I am so excited about my next step here at Parkside and grateful to be somewhere that continues to give me opportunities to grow," Fehler said in the release. "The past three years have been full of highs and lows, but I believe our program is truly just getting started. We hit the jackpot hiring our head coach, Nick Maas, two years ago, and we're about to welcome our most talented recruiting class in our program's history this fall."
In her three years at Parkside, Fehler has coached multiple All-Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference athletes in the 60, 100, 200, 400, high jump and relay events. That includes four school records and multiple NCAA Division II provisional national qualifying performances. The track and field roster has also doubled in size during Fehler's tenure.
An Oak Creek native who had a standout college career as a six-time NCAA Division III national champion and seven-time All-American at UW-Eau Claire, Fehler previously worked as a graduate assistant coach at Southwest Minnesota State. Before her time with the Mustangs, Fehler was an assistant coach at Eau Claire for two years after her graduation and was part of the Blugolds' men's team national championship squad in 2016.