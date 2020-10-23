Local briefs: Girls golfers earn academic honors

Girls golfers earn academic honors

The Golf Coaches Association of Wisconsin this week announced its Academic All-State honorees for girls golf.

Students were nominated by GCAW member coaches if they had a cumulative grade-point average of at least 3.25, participated in at least 75 percent of their team’s varsity matches and are in grades 10-12.

Earning high honors from the county were Central's Carly Lois, Elle O'Reilly and Jalyn Warren, Tremper's Josephina Troha, Madison Kushner, Katherine Peltz and Kelsey Cantrell and Bradford's Mia Prince and Ava Litkey.

Earning honors from the county was Wilmot's Emma Schlagenhaft.

All-Southeast Conference cross country

Indian Trail junior Keegan Meier and Tremper seniors Nathaniel Jackson and Owen West were named first-team All-Southeast Conference for boys cross country when the teams were announced this week.

Receiving first-team honors among girls were Tremper freshman Tess Callahan and Tremper junior Faith Marschel, in addition to Indian Trail sophomore Alissa Taylor and Indian Trail senior Addie Monk.