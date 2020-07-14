Local briefs: Gravel claims feature win at Wilmot

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Gravel claims feature win at Wilmot

David Gravel of Connecticut claimed a flag-to-flag victory Saturday in the NOS Energy Drink World of Outlaws Sprint Cars BADGER 40 at the Wilmot Raceway.

Carson Macedo finished second in the night's 24-car main event, while Logan Schuchart came from the 11th starting spot to take third.

Meanwhile, Greg Olsen of Round Lake Heights, Ill., became the fifth different Wisconsin Wingless Sprints feature winner at Wilmot this season. Tim Cox of Park City, Ill., was second in the event, and Trevor's Chris Dodd placed third.

The raceway's third-mile clay oval will host a twinbill event Saturday and Sunday, featuring Wisconsin Wingless Sprints, Modifieds, Street Stocks and Bandit 4-cylinder Stock Cars on Saturday. The special family night grandstand admission fee is $15 for ages 12 and over, with ages 11 and under admitted free.

Completing the doubleheader on Sunday will be be the Bumper to Bumper Interstate Racing Association Winged Sprint Cars, plus a second night for the Wingless Sprints and the Bandits.

Grandstands open each night at 5 p.m., with hot laps at 6 and racing to follow.