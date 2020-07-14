Local briefs: Gravel claims feature win at Wilmot

Gravel claims feature win at Wilmot
David Gravel of Connecticut claimed a flag-to-flag victory Saturday in the NOS Energy Drink World of Outlaws Sprint Cars BADGER 40 at the Wilmot Raceway.
Carson Macedo finished second in the night's 24-car main event, while Logan Schuchart came from the 11th starting spot to take third.
Meanwhile, Greg Olsen of Round Lake Heights, Ill., became the fifth different Wisconsin Wingless Sprints feature winner at Wilmot this season. Tim Cox of Park City, Ill., was second in the event, and Trevor's Chris Dodd placed third.
The raceway's third-mile clay oval will host a twinbill event Saturday and Sunday, featuring Wisconsin Wingless Sprints, Modifieds, Street Stocks and Bandit 4-cylinder Stock Cars on Saturday. The special family night grandstand admission fee is $15 for ages 12 and over, with ages 11 and under admitted free.
Completing the doubleheader on Sunday will be be the Bumper to Bumper Interstate Racing Association Winged Sprint Cars, plus a second night for the Wingless Sprints and the Bandits.
Grandstands open each night at 5 p.m., with hot laps at 6 and racing to follow.
For updates, check the raceway website at wilmotraceway.com, the official raceway Facebook page or the trackside raceline at 262-862-2090.
Mahone softball holding info meeting
The Mahone Middle School softball team will hold an informational meeting on Thursday, July 23, in the school cafeteria at 6 p.m.
Any girl entering grades 6 through 8 who attends Mahone or a KUSD school and lives within Mahone boundaries is eligible to try out.
For more information, contact coach Matt Bradley at mbradley@kusd.edu or 262-909-4729.
wilmot fireworks1.jpg
wilmot fireworks3.jpg
wilmot fireworks2.jpg
wilmot race crowd.jpg
wilmot race wheels.jpg
wilmot race wingless2.jpg
wilmot race wingless.jpg
wilmot race mud.jpg
wilmot race flag.jpg
wilmot race boy with flag.jpg
wilmot race Raelyn Evanson.jpg
wilmot race Nicko Arias.jpg
wilmot race injured driver.jpg
wilmot race pit.jpg
wilmot race modified.jpg
wilmot race Paul Shaffer.jpg
wilmot race wingless3.jpg
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!