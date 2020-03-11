Local briefs: Heathcock, Matrise named first-team All-Metro Classic

Heathcock, Matrise named

first-team All-Metro Classic

Shoreland Lutheran's Lauren Heathcock and St. Joseph's Katie Matrise were named first-team All-Metro Classic Conference for girls basketball, it was announced Wednesday.

Heathcock, a senior forward, ranked second in the conference with 18.6 points per game and eighth in rebounding with 6.8 per game. Matrise, a senior guard, was third with 18 points per game.

Both Heathcock and Matrise surpassed 1,000 career points earlier this season.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 262-657-1000 to upgrade your subscription.

Earning honorable mention were Shoreland junior center Natalie Brug, St. Joseph freshman guard Mikayla Blanc-Washington, St. Joseph junior guard Jayden Hill and St. Joseph sophomore forward Arianna Jenkins.

Racine Lutheran senior guard Caroline Strande, a University of Minnesota commit who was second in the state with 35.3 points per game this season, was named the Metro Classic Player of the Year.

Racine Prairie senior guard Andrea Palmen, a Kenosha native, was a second-team selection.

Carthage softball

team ranked No. 14