Local briefs: Heathcock, Matrise named first-team All-Metro Classic

Heathcock, Matrise named
first-team All-Metro Classic
Shoreland Lutheran's Lauren Heathcock and St. Joseph's Katie Matrise were named first-team All-Metro Classic Conference for girls basketball, it was announced Wednesday.
Heathcock, a senior forward, ranked second in the conference with 18.6 points per game and eighth in rebounding with 6.8 per game. Matrise, a senior guard, was third with 18 points per game.
Both Heathcock and Matrise surpassed 1,000 career points earlier this season.
Earning honorable mention were Shoreland junior center Natalie Brug, St. Joseph freshman guard Mikayla Blanc-Washington, St. Joseph junior guard Jayden Hill and St. Joseph sophomore forward Arianna Jenkins.
Racine Lutheran senior guard Caroline Strande, a University of Minnesota commit who was second in the state with 35.3 points per game this season, was named the Metro Classic Player of the Year.
Racine Prairie senior guard Andrea Palmen, a Kenosha native, was a second-team selection.
Carthage softball
team ranked No. 14
The Carthage softball team was ranked No. 14 in the latest National Fastpitch Coaches Association NCAA Division III poll.
Entering Thursday, the Reds were 7-1 on their 12-game season-opening trip to Clermont, Fla.