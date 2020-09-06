Local briefs: 'High-risk' sports start Monday

‘High-risk’ sports start Monday
The high school fall sports season will be fully underway Monday for Kenosha County schools and schools around the state.
Per WIAA guidelines, Monday marks the first day schools can begin practice for the sports classified as “high-risk,” which are football, boys soccer and boys and girls volleyball.
The “low-risk” sports of girls golf, girls tennis, girls swimming and boys and girls cross country are already into their regular seasons.
According to the WIAA schedule, the earliest possible date for opening games for boys soccer and boys and girls volleyball is Sept. 15. The earliest possible date for opening games for football is Sept. 24, which is the Thursday of Week 1.
For county schools, Week 1 games will be on either Friday, Sept. 25, or Saturday, Sept. 26.
Shoreland grad Heathcock claims honor
Lauren Heathcock, a 2020 graduate of Shoreland Lutheran, was one of just 19 girls high school soccer players from among nearly 200 Lutheran schools in the U.S. and Canada to receive the Lutheran All-American Association’s first-team All-American Award.
Announced last week, the award recognizes annually the the best players at their respective positions from the high school season.
Heathcock was also a standout in girls basketball, scoring over 1,000 career points for the Pacers.
First Parkside AD dies
The UW-Parkside athletic department last week announced the death of Dr. Thomas P. Rosandich, who passed away from natural causes at 88 on Aug. 29. Dr. Rosandich was the first athletic director at Parkside, serving from 1968-72.
Following his time at Parkside, Rosandich became the founding President of The United States Sports Academy in Daphne, Ala. He served as the Academy’s president and CEO for 43 years until 2015.
A native of Sheboygan Falls, Rosandich starred in football and track and field at UW-La Crosse, where he graduated with a degree in physical education and history in 1954.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!