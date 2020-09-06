Local briefs: 'High-risk' sports start Monday

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

‘High-risk’ sports start Monday

The high school fall sports season will be fully underway Monday for Kenosha County schools and schools around the state.

Per WIAA guidelines, Monday marks the first day schools can begin practice for the sports classified as “high-risk,” which are football, boys soccer and boys and girls volleyball.

The “low-risk” sports of girls golf, girls tennis, girls swimming and boys and girls cross country are already into their regular seasons.

According to the WIAA schedule, the earliest possible date for opening games for boys soccer and boys and girls volleyball is Sept. 15. The earliest possible date for opening games for football is Sept. 24, which is the Thursday of Week 1.

For county schools, Week 1 games will be on either Friday, Sept. 25, or Saturday, Sept. 26.

Shoreland grad Heathcock claims honor

Lauren Heathcock, a 2020 graduate of Shoreland Lutheran, was one of just 19 girls high school soccer players from among nearly 200 Lutheran schools in the U.S. and Canada to receive the Lutheran All-American Association’s first-team All-American Award.