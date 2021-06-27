Local briefs: Holiday special planned for Wilmot Raceway

Holiday special planned for Wilmot Raceway

A pre-Independence Day Holiday Special is scheduled for Tuesday at Wilmot Raceway.

Twin features for the Autometer-Brewington Electric Wisconsin Wingless Sprints headline the program, while Modifeds and Bandit 4-Cylinder Stock Cars are also on the card.

The evening will then be concluded with a fireworks show. The raceway is off for the July 4 weekend.

For the event, the raceway has planned its second annual carload admission of $25 per car for everyone who has a seatbelt. The grandstands open at 5 p.m., with hot laps slated for 6 and racing at 6:30. The Racing Roundup radio show is also scheduled to be broadcast live from 6-7 p.m.

Tuesday's event follows the track's first cancellation of the season on Saturday, as rain and a poor forecast for the remainder of the evening forced raceway officials to call off the program.

For updated information, phone the trackside race line at 262-862-2090, or check wilmotraceway.com or the track's Facebook page.

All-County named for boys golf

The county's boys golf coaches recently voted for this season's All-County team.