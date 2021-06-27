Local briefs: Holiday special planned for Wilmot Raceway

Holiday special planned for Wilmot Raceway
A pre-Independence Day Holiday Special is scheduled for Tuesday at Wilmot Raceway.
Twin features for the Autometer-Brewington Electric Wisconsin Wingless Sprints headline the program, while Modifeds and Bandit 4-Cylinder Stock Cars are also on the card.
The evening will then be concluded with a fireworks show. The raceway is off for the July 4 weekend.
For the event, the raceway has planned its second annual carload admission of $25 per car for everyone who has a seatbelt. The grandstands open at 5 p.m., with hot laps slated for 6 and racing at 6:30. The Racing Roundup radio show is also scheduled to be broadcast live from 6-7 p.m.
Tuesday's event follows the track's first cancellation of the season on Saturday, as rain and a poor forecast for the remainder of the evening forced raceway officials to call off the program.
For updated information, phone the trackside race line at 262-862-2090, or check wilmotraceway.com or the track's Facebook page.
All-County named for boys golf
The county's boys golf coaches recently voted for this season's All-County team.
The first team was headlined by Indian Trail senior Dylan Moore, who was the lone county player to qualify for the WIAA Division-1 State Tournament.
The Hawks had two other first-teamers in junior Alex Martin and senior Tyler Fisel, while Christian Life senior Caleb Stinespring and Central sophomore Dylan Bruni were also named to the first team.
Named to the second team were Tremper senior Tyler Dahl, St. Joseph junior Thomas Dippel, Central senior Nolan Bruni, St. Joseph senior Sam Paupore and Central sophomore Tyler Shike.
Wilmot senior Cy Turner and Wilmot freshman Dane Turner received honorable mention.
Carthage's Shawhan cited for men's golf
Carthage junior men's golfer Zachary Shawhan was named to the NCAA Division III PING All-Central Region Team for the 2021 season, which was announced by the Golf Coaches Association of America on Friday.
Shawhan, a Mount Pleasant native, registered a season average of 74.23 over 13 rounds and won the College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin Men's Golf Championship in May, becoming the 12th player in program history to win the individual conference championship.
Shawhan also tallied a season-low two-day score of 144 (75-69) at the Millikin Take Back the Night Challenge on April 17.
Correction
The News reported recently that the last time the Tremper baseball team reached the WIAA Division-1 State Tournament was in 1992.
The Trojans have since made a State Tournament appearance in 1998, when they played during the summer season.