Local briefs: Indian Trail bowlers head to state

Indian Trail bowlers advance to state
The Indian Trail boys bowling team capped an 11-0 regular season earlier this week with a win over Union Grove at The Lanes in Racine and will next head to the Wisconsin State High School Bowling Tournament on March 5 in Green Bay.
In addition, Nick Bucko qualified for state as an individual.
Team members are Bucko, Travis Weber, Jake Evitts, Ben Jelkmann, Clayton Zeivel and Cameron Oglesby. The team is coached by Rich Evitts and Jason Weber.
Little Leaguers accepting registration
Little Leaguers of Kenosha is accepting registration for the 2021 season, its 69th.
Registration begins Sunday and closes on March 19 for all 9-12-year-olds. For new 7-8-year-olds and returning 8-year-olds, registration closes on May 5.
All new and returning players are to register and pay the fee online at littleleaguersofkenosha.com. The fee is $125 for returning players and $175 for new players.
Tryouts and evaluation for 2021 are for 9-12-year-olds who did not play for Little Leagues of Kenosha in the summer of 2020.
Tryouts will be at the Dr. James L. Santarelli Sports Complex, 3800 42nd St., and will be held outdoors due to the pandemic. They will be held Saturday, March 20, from noon to 2 p.m. and Sunday, March 21, from noon to 2 p.m. An inclement weather date is scheduled for Sunday, March 28, from noon to 3 p.m.
Evaluation for 7-8-year-olds is Thursday, May 6, from 6 to 7:30 p.m.
After registering and paying the fee online, participants trying out should call 262-288-1115 when they get to the complex to check in. Participants will wait in the car, and each child will be called when it's their turn. The child will report to the concession stand and be directed where to go.
The manager will call by April 1. Space is limited to 120 players per league.
Additional information is available at littleleaguersofkenosha.com.