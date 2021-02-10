Local briefs: Indian Trail bowlers head to state

Indian Trail bowlers advance to state

The Indian Trail boys bowling team capped an 11-0 regular season earlier this week with a win over Union Grove at The Lanes in Racine and will next head to the Wisconsin State High School Bowling Tournament on March 5 in Green Bay.

In addition, Nick Bucko qualified for state as an individual.

Team members are Bucko, Travis Weber, Jake Evitts, Ben Jelkmann, Clayton Zeivel and Cameron Oglesby. The team is coached by Rich Evitts and Jason Weber.

Little Leaguers accepting registration

Little Leaguers of Kenosha is accepting registration for the 2021 season, its 69th.

Registration begins Sunday and closes on March 19 for all 9-12-year-olds. For new 7-8-year-olds and returning 8-year-olds, registration closes on May 5.

All new and returning players are to register and pay the fee online at littleleaguersofkenosha.com. The fee is $125 for returning players and $175 for new players.

Tryouts and evaluation for 2021 are for 9-12-year-olds who did not play for Little Leagues of Kenosha in the summer of 2020.