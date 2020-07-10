Local briefs: Indian Trail boys b-ball holding tryout event

Return to homepage ×
Indian Trail boys b-ball holding tryout event
The Indian Trail boys basketball program is holding an event for incoming freshmen and other students interested in trying out for the team.
The event will be held Monday and Wednesday from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. each day. The first hour will be held in the weight room, and the second hour will be an open gym.
For questions, contact freshman coach Jerry Wood at 262-705-4455.
Mike Johnson
Sports Editor
