You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Local briefs: Indian Trail boys b-ball holding tryout event
View Comments

Local briefs: Indian Trail boys b-ball holding tryout event

{{featured_button_text}}
Sports banner

Indian Trail boys b-ball holding tryout event

The Indian Trail boys basketball program is holding an event for incoming freshmen and other students interested in trying out for the team.

The event will be held Monday and Wednesday from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. each day. The first hour will be held in the weight room, and the second hour will be an open gym.

For questions, contact freshman coach Jerry Wood at 262-705-4455.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WSSU Choir - Lift Every Voice and Sing - arr. Roland M. Carter

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics