Local briefs: Indian Trail football holding virtual meeting

Indian Trail football holding virtual meeting
The Indian Trail football program will be holding a virtual player/parent sign-up meeting on Tuesday from 7-8 p.m.
At the meeting, all incoming freshmen will meet the coaches, get the necessary paperwork to play, get a plan for the fall, receive the summer schedule and learn how to get involved.
For sign-up information and a virtual meeting link, contact Seth McDorman at smcdorma@kusd.edu.
Seminole Sports announces baseball, softball tourneys
Seminole Sports has announced that the RecPlex Invite baseball tournament and the Mason's Ladies Day Classic softball tournament will be taking place Friday through Sunday at the Pleasant Prairie RecPlex and CYC Park, respectively.
The tournaments each feature over 20 teams from throughout the Midwest and hope to bring a crowd to the county and local businesses. According to a news release, Seminole Sports prides itself on maintaining COVID-19 guidelines, and no cases have been reported out of five previous tournaments held in Kenosha County.
According to the release, the county is set to see 12 more baseball tournaments and six more softball tournaments held by Seminole Sports this summer, with the number of participants increasing as the school year comes to a close. Last weekend, Jimano’s Pizzeria sponsored the Jimano’s Pizza Pie Classic baseball tournament at the RecPlex, and other local sponsors currently include Mason’s Eatery & Pub, Culver’s of Pleasant Prairie, El Camino Kitchen, Waterfront Warehouse and La Fogata Mexican Grill.
To learn more about sponsorship opportunities, contact Bob@seminole-sports.com. To see the entire Seminole Sports summer schedule, go to seminole-sports.com.
WBCA honors Bennett, Hopfinger, Siska
The Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association on Monday announced Racine St. Catherine's Nick Bennett and Hustisford's Otto Hopfinger as its Co-Coaches of the Year for boys basketball, while Lake Mills' Brandon Siska was named the Coach of the Year for girls basketball.
Bennett led the Angels to a 28-1 record and the WIAA Division-3 state title, while Hopfinger guided the Falcons to the WIAA Division-5 title in their first appearance in the State Tournament.
Siska, meanwhile, led the L-Cats to a 25-2 mark and the WIAA Division-3 girls state title, their first in program history.
Also honored by the WBCA was Brad Fischer of UW-Oshkosh, who was named the College Division-2/3 Women's Coach of the Year. Fischer was the top assistant and recruiting coordinator for the UW-Parkside women's team under Jenny Kenesie prior to taking the head job at Oshkosh in June 2012.