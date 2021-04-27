Local briefs: Indian Trail football holding virtual meeting

Indian Trail football holding virtual meeting

The Indian Trail football program will be holding a virtual player/parent sign-up meeting on Tuesday from 7-8 p.m.

At the meeting, all incoming freshmen will meet the coaches, get the necessary paperwork to play, get a plan for the fall, receive the summer schedule and learn how to get involved.

For sign-up information and a virtual meeting link, contact Seth McDorman at smcdorma@kusd.edu.

Seminole Sports announces baseball, softball tourneys

Seminole Sports has announced that the RecPlex Invite baseball tournament and the Mason's Ladies Day Classic softball tournament will be taking place Friday through Sunday at the Pleasant Prairie RecPlex and CYC Park, respectively.

The tournaments each feature over 20 teams from throughout the Midwest and hope to bring a crowd to the county and local businesses. According to a news release, Seminole Sports prides itself on maintaining COVID-19 guidelines, and no cases have been reported out of five previous tournaments held in Kenosha County.