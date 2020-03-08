Local briefs: Indian Trail softball team holding pasta dinner

Indian Trail softball team
holding pasta dinner
The Indian Trail softball program is holding its second annual pasta dinner fundraiser at Casa Capri, 2129 Birch Rd., on Friday from 6 to 9 p.m.
The cost is $10, with 50 percent of the proceeds going back to the Hawks softball program. Carry-out and meatless meals will be available.
For more information, contact coach Matt Bradley at mbradley@kusd.edu.
Racine Blues looking
for baseball players
The Racine Blues, a 55-and-older baseball team, are looking for players who may be interested in competing this summer.
Games are played on Saturdays, usually at 9 a.m. or 12:15 p.m., at The Rock in Franklin. When The Rock is in use, games are played at various diamonds in Milwaukee and at Beaumont Field in Burlington.
High school, college or semi-pro experience would be beneficial. Those interested can contact Bill Windler at 414-232-1275, John Becker at 262-994-3172 or Bill Sweetman at 262-939-2911.