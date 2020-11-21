Local briefs: Indian Trail's Riemer named SEC Boys V-ball POY

Indian Trail's Riemer named SEC Boys V-ball POY
Indian Trail's Chris Riemer was named the Southeast Conference Boys Volleyball Player of the Year when the teams were announced earlier this week.
Tremper's Torin Byrnes was named the SEC Offensive Player of the Year, Indian Trail's Jacob Bruns was named the Defensive Player of the Year and Indian Trail's Brian Sharkey was named the Coach of the Year.
Earning first-team recognition in addition to Riemer, Byrnes and Bruns was Indian Trail's Alvin Moreland.
Named to the second team were Indian Trail's Nathan Hill and Tremper's Kane Palmer, Josh Krueger and Ashton Valentine.
Bradford's Dan Vela and Cal Ovitt, Indian Trail's Jackson Wilhelmson and Alexander Feudner and Tremper's Wyatt Modory and Tristan Preuss received honorable mention.
Indian Trail's Bratzke named SEC Girls V-ball POY
Indian Trail's Bella Bratzke, a commit to NCAA Division I Central Connecticut, was named the Southeast Conference Girls Volleyball Player of the Year when the teams were announced earlier this week.
Support Local Journalism
Bradford's Ally Eckel, meanwhile, was named the SEC Defensive Player of the Year.
Joining Bratzke and Eckel on the first team were Bradford's Makayla Eckel and Tremper's Lauren Coshun.
Named to the second team were Indian Trail's Avery Longrie and Bradford's Mallory Malone.
Receiving honorable mention were Bradford's Nevaeh Thomas and Grace Hiegert, Indian Trail's Brianna Gonzalez and Alyssa Ray and Tremper's Meghan Ignarski and Megan Jankowski.
Bradford won the Team Sportsmanship award.
Parkside baseball announces new recruits
The UW-Parkside baseball team and head coach Daniel Esposito earlier this week announced the addition of seven student-athletes to the 2020 recruiting class.
The class includes four true freshmen and three transfers.
Joining the Rangers are Jarrett Buchholz of Waupun, Chris Conrad of Plainfield, Ill., Nick Draheim of Waterford, Phillip Harper of Milwaukee, Andrew Leair of Muskego, Nick Schouten of Peoria, Ariz., and Kaleb Schulist of Shanty Town.
Tremper-IT Vball 1
Tremper-IT Vball 2
Tremper-IT Vball 3
Tremper-IT Vball 4
Tremper-IT Vball 5
Tremper-IT Boys Soccer 3
Tremp-IT Soccer 1
Tremper-IT Soccer 2
Tremper-IT Soccer 4
Tremper-IT Soccer 5
TREMPER VS BRADFORD SWIMMING
TREMPER VS BRADFORD SWIMMING
TREMPER VS BRADFORD SWIMMING
TREMPER VS BRADFORD SWIMMING
TREMPER VS BRADFORD SWIMMING
TREMPER VS BRADFORD SWIMMING
Girls Vball 1
Girls Vball 2
Girls Vball 3
Girls Vball 4
Girls Vball 5
Girls Vball 6
Girls Vball 7
Girls Vball 8
Girls Vball 9
TREMPER SOCCER PRACTICE
TREMPER SOCCER PRACTICE
TREMPER SOCCER PRACTICE
TREMPER SOCCER PRACTICE
TREMPER SOCCER PRACTICE
TREMPER BRADFORD TENNIS
TREMPER BRADFORD TENNIS
TREMPER BRADFORD TENNIS
TREMPER BRADFORD TENNIS
Tremp-IT VBall 1
Tremp-IT VBall 2
Tremp-IT VBall 3
Tremp-IT VBall 4
Tremp-IT Girls VBall 5
Tremp-IT VBall 6
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!