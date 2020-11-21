Local briefs: Indian Trail's Riemer named SEC Boys V-ball POY

Indian Trail's Riemer named SEC Boys V-ball POY

Indian Trail's Chris Riemer was named the Southeast Conference Boys Volleyball Player of the Year when the teams were announced earlier this week.

Tremper's Torin Byrnes was named the SEC Offensive Player of the Year, Indian Trail's Jacob Bruns was named the Defensive Player of the Year and Indian Trail's Brian Sharkey was named the Coach of the Year.

Earning first-team recognition in addition to Riemer, Byrnes and Bruns was Indian Trail's Alvin Moreland.

Named to the second team were Indian Trail's Nathan Hill and Tremper's Kane Palmer, Josh Krueger and Ashton Valentine.

Bradford's Dan Vela and Cal Ovitt, Indian Trail's Jackson Wilhelmson and Alexander Feudner and Tremper's Wyatt Modory and Tristan Preuss received honorable mention.

Indian Trail's Bratzke named SEC Girls V-ball POY

Indian Trail's Bella Bratzke, a commit to NCAA Division I Central Connecticut, was named the Southeast Conference Girls Volleyball Player of the Year when the teams were announced earlier this week.

Bradford's Ally Eckel, meanwhile, was named the SEC Defensive Player of the Year.