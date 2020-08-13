Local briefs: Labor Day Couples Tournament on Sept. 7

Labor Day Couples Tournament on Sept. 7
A Labor Day Couples Tournament will be held on Monday, Sept. 7, at Spring Valley Country Club.
The tournament is open to golfers of all ages. Each two-person team must include one male and one female, and there are no age, residence or handicap restrictions. Tee times start at 10:30 a.m.
The format is 18-hole medal play. Holes 1-6 will be modified best ball (shamble and then best score made on each hole by either player), holes 7-12 will be alternate shot (one player tees off on even-numbered holes and the other on odd-numbered holes) and holes 13-18 will be a scramble (each player hits a shot, the best shot is selected then both players play the next shot from that position).
The entry fee is $20 per team and includes green fees and cart. Food has to be provided by each player. The entry deadline is Wednesday, Sept. 2, and no credit cards will be accepted.
Entry blanks are available by emailing Mark Olsen at molsen2259@gmail.com. They will also be available at Spring Valley, Brighton Dale Links and Petrifying Springs Golf Course by Monday, Aug. 17.
Kenosha Hawks have openings
The Kenosha Hawks 10U junior fastpitch softball club has player openings.
Anyone interested can contact Matt Bradley at 262-909-4729 or mbradley@kusd.edu.
