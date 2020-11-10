Local briefs: Lancers named first-team All-Conference

Lancers named first-team All-Conference
St. Joseph seniors Andrew Alia and Tori Schuler were named first-team All-Metro Classic Conference for boys soccer and girls volleyball, respectively, when the teams were announced recently.
Receiving second-team honors for boys soccer were St. Joseph junior Matt Schulte and Shoreland Lutheran seniors Emmet Strassburg and Aaron Jones.
Receiving second-team honors for girls volleyball were St. Joseph junior Ellie Schuler and Shoreland senior Yasmine Van De Water.
