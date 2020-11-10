 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Local briefs: Lancers named first-team All-Conference
View Comments
Local Briefs

Local briefs: Lancers named first-team All-Conference

{{featured_button_text}}
St. Joseph logo

Lancers named first-team All-Conference

St. Joseph seniors Andrew Alia and Tori Schuler were named first-team All-Metro Classic Conference for boys soccer and girls volleyball, respectively, when the teams were announced recently.

Receiving second-team honors for boys soccer were St. Joseph junior Matt Schulte and Shoreland Lutheran seniors Emmet Strassburg and Aaron Jones.

Receiving second-team honors for girls volleyball were St. Joseph junior Ellie Schuler and Shoreland senior Yasmine Van De Water.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

A Q-and-A with Daviyon Nixon
Sports

A Q-and-A with Daviyon Nixon

Indian Trail graduate Daviyon Nixon is having a standout season as a junior defensive tackle for the University of Iowa football team.

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: Mark Johnson discusses the Badgers women's hockey schedule

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert