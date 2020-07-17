You are the owner of this article.
Local briefs: Little League All-Star Game is Sunday
Local Briefs

Local briefs: Little League All-Star Game is Sunday

Little All-Star Game is Sunday

The 67th annual Little Leaguers of Kenosha 12-Year-Old All-Star Game will be held Sunday at the Dr. James L. Santarelli Sports Complex.

The game will begin at approximately 5 p.m.

It will be streamed live on littleleaguersofkenosha.com.

Mahone softball information

The information meeting for the Mahone Middle School softball team, scheduled for Thursday, has been cancelled.

Instead, all information can be found on the Mahone website. For questions, contact coach Matt Bradley at 262-909-4729 or mbradley@kusd.edu.

