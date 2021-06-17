Local briefs: Little League All-Star Game on tap for Sunday

Little League All-Star Game on tap for Sunday

The 68th annual Little Leaguers of Kenosha 12-Year-Old All-Star game is scheduled for Sunday at the Dr. James L. Santarelli Sports Complex, 4200 39th Ave.

Pre-game ceremonies are slated to begin at 4 p.m., with the game to follow at about 5 p.m.

Tremper starting summer XC program

All students planning to participate next fall in cross country at Tremper should consider being involved in the team's summer conditioning program.

Runners are asked to meet in the Ameche Stadium parking lot, dressed to run, beginning Monday at 8 a.m. Information regarding the season's meet schedule and training routines, along with WIAA and Tremper eligibility rules, will be discussed.

Parents and athletes can contact contact Coach Bradley at bradleyc15@att.net for further information.

