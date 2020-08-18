Local briefs: Little League holding fall ball registration

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Little League holding fall ball registration

The Little Leaguers of Kenosha are holding registration for fall ball now through Sept. 2.

There is an 8/9-year-old league and a wood-bat 10/11-year-old league. The maximum number of players per league is 88, and age is determined by the Little League age chart.

Players must reside in Kenosha County, though those who reside outside the county are eligible if they attend a county school or played Little League this summer and moved. Players must adhere to all COVID-19 guidelines and follow all Little Leaguers of Kenosha rules.

Practices will begin the week of Sept. 6 and games will begin the week of Sept. 13. The 8/9-year-olds will play every Tuesday and Thursday evening, while the 10/11-year-olds will play doubleheaders every Saturday morning.

The fee is $100 per player. If a player doesn't have the required Little Leaguers of Kenosha batting helmet, they can purchase one for $30. Fees must be paid upon registration and there are no refunds.

Labor Day Couples Tournament on Sept. 7

A Labor Day Couples Tournament will be held on Monday, Sept. 7, at Spring Valley Country Club.