Local briefs: Little League holding fall ball registration

Little League holding fall ball registration
The Little Leaguers of Kenosha are holding registration for fall ball now through Sept. 2.
There is an 8/9-year-old league and a wood-bat 10/11-year-old league. The maximum number of players per league is 88, and age is determined by the Little League age chart.
Players must reside in Kenosha County, though those who reside outside the county are eligible if they attend a county school or played Little League this summer and moved. Players must adhere to all COVID-19 guidelines and follow all Little Leaguers of Kenosha rules.
Practices will begin the week of Sept. 6 and games will begin the week of Sept. 13. The 8/9-year-olds will play every Tuesday and Thursday evening, while the 10/11-year-olds will play doubleheaders every Saturday morning.
The fee is $100 per player. If a player doesn't have the required Little Leaguers of Kenosha batting helmet, they can purchase one for $30. Fees must be paid upon registration and there are no refunds.
Labor Day Couples Tournament on Sept. 7
A Labor Day Couples Tournament will be held on Monday, Sept. 7, at Spring Valley Country Club.
The tournament is open to golfers of all ages. Each two-person team must include one male and one female, and there are no age, residence or handicap restrictions. Tee times start at 10:30 a.m.
The format is 18-hole medal play. Holes 1-6 will be modified best ball (shamble and then best score made on each hole by either player), holes 7-12 will be alternate shot (one player tees off on even-numbered holes and the other on odd-numbered holes) and holes 13-18 will be a scramble (each player hits a shot, the best shot is selected then both players play the next shot from that position).
The entry fee is $20 per team. That does not include green fees, cart and food. Food has to be provided by each player. An earlier brief in the News incorrectly mentioned that green fees and carts were included.
The entry deadline is Wednesday, Sept. 2, and no credit cards will be accepted.
Entry blanks are available by emailing Mark Olsen at molsen2259@gmail.com. They are also be available at Spring Valley, Brighton Dale Links and Petrifying Springs Golf Course.
KCC crowns club champions
The Kenosha Country Club on Sunday finished its 2020 Club Championships.
The winners are Kathy Madrigrano (Ladies Club Champion), Calla Ricciardi (Ladies Class B Champion), Grant Wininger (Men's Club Champion), Jim Spielmann (Men's Class A Champion), Tim Wright (Men's Class B Champion), Tyler Nehls (Men's Class C Champion) and Pete Sinsky (Men's Class D Champion)
