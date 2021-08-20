Local briefs: Little Leaguers of Kenosha taking fall ball registration

Little Leaguers taking fall ball registration
The Little Leaguers of Kenosha is accepting registrations for its fall ball leagues.
Registration closes Sept. 1, and there will be an 8/9-year-old league and a 10/11-year-old wood-bat league in which only league-issued bats will be allowed.
Players must reside in Kenosha County, and the maximum number of players per league is 88. The age is determined by the Little League age chart. A player may not reside in Kenosha County but still be eligible if that player attends a school in Kenosha County or played for the Little Leaguers of Kenosha in the summer and then moved.
Players will follow all Little Leaguers of Kenosha rules and will adhere to COVID-19 guidelines.
Games will be every Tuesday and Saturday morning for 8/9-year-olds and every Saturday morning for 10/11-year-olds. Games will be doubleheaders and will begin the week of Sept. 13. Practices begin on Sept. 8.
The fee is $100 per player and must be paid upon registration. If a player does not have a batting helmet, one must be purchased from the Little Leaguers of Kenosha for $32. There are no refunds.
Players will be placed on the team they played with last year or with their current teammates, managers may pre-select four players, siblings will be drafted onto the same team and then players will be drafted onto teams by the league president.
Players and/or parents will be contacted by the manager around Sept. 11.
CLS named WIAA award winner
Christian Life was one of 33 high schools that met the criteria to be named a recipient of the WIAA's Award of Excellence for 2020-21.
The awards were announced Wednesday.
Recipients, who met a number of criteria by the WIAA, will be presented the Award of Excellence at the WIAA's Fall Area Meetings, which will be conducted in-person, and will be recognized for the achievement on the WIAA website and at the 2022 Annual Meeting.
UWP v-ball team hires assistant
The UW-Parkside volleyball team and head coach Leigh Barea announced in a news release Friday that is has hired Dan Dresen as an assistant coach for the 2021 season.
Dresen, a Racine native, spent the last three seasons as the head coach at NCAA Division III Alverno College in Milwaukee. Prior to his taking over as head coach there, Dresen was a four-year member of Alverno's volleyball staff as an assistant coach and also served as the department's head golf coach for the 2017 and 2018 seasons.
Since August 2010, Dresen has also been the director of the Wisconsin Juniors Volleyball Club, based out of Pleasant Prairie, and served as the boys club director from 2012 through 2016. In June 2019, he was named as one of the top club volleyball coaches in the nation by the American Volleyball Coaches Association as the 16s Coach of the Year.
Dresen played for the men's volleyball team at Quincy (Ill.), where he graduated from May 2010 with a Bachelor's Degree in Graphic Design, before adding his Postgraduate Degree in Business Management at Durham University in Durham, England.