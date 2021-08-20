Local briefs: Little Leaguers of Kenosha taking fall ball registration

Little Leaguers taking fall ball registration

The Little Leaguers of Kenosha is accepting registrations for its fall ball leagues.

Registration closes Sept. 1, and there will be an 8/9-year-old league and a 10/11-year-old wood-bat league in which only league-issued bats will be allowed.

Players must reside in Kenosha County, and the maximum number of players per league is 88. The age is determined by the Little League age chart. A player may not reside in Kenosha County but still be eligible if that player attends a school in Kenosha County or played for the Little Leaguers of Kenosha in the summer and then moved.

Players will follow all Little Leaguers of Kenosha rules and will adhere to COVID-19 guidelines.

Games will be every Tuesday and Saturday morning for 8/9-year-olds and every Saturday morning for 10/11-year-olds. Games will be doubleheaders and will begin the week of Sept. 13. Practices begin on Sept. 8.

The fee is $100 per player and must be paid upon registration. If a player does not have a batting helmet, one must be purchased from the Little Leaguers of Kenosha for $32. There are no refunds.