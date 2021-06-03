Local briefs: Little Leaguers to host Miniature Bernie Brewer Chalet on Friday

Little Leaguers to host Miniature Bernie Brewer Chalet

Little Leaguers of Kenosha will be hosting the Miniature Bernie Brewer Chalet at the Dr. James L. Santarelli Sports Complex, 4200 39th Ave., on Friday. The event will begin at 5 p.m. and will end around 8 p.m.

Additionally, the 68th annual Little Leaguers of Kenosha 12-Year-Old All-Star game is scheduled for Sunday, June 20, with pre-game ceremonies at 4 p.m. and the game to follow at about 5 p.m.

Middle school boys volleyball offered in KUSD

Male athletes entering grades 5-8 who reside in the Kenosha Unified School District are eligible for the Kenosha United boys volleyball program that will begin in late summer.

Athletes will train once or twice a week at Indian Trail High School and will compete in Saturday or Sunday events at the Pleasant Prairie RecPlex or at Center Court in Waukesha. The teams will play in the Badger Region Youth Fall Volleyball League, operated by the Badger Region Volleyball Association.

Kenosha United is a no-cut feeder program for all boys in the district interested in playing volleyball at the middle-school level.