Local briefs: Local boy finishes first in Drive, Chip and Putt competition

Egan led every lap of the main race, weathering cautions at the halfway point and with three laps remaining. Salem's Daniel Graumenz had a career-best second-place finish, Trevor's Jordan Paulsen was third and Kansasville's Ryan Marshall placed fourth.

Genoa City's Mike Simons, a three-time track champion, won his first 20-lap Modified feature of the season, followed by Caledonia's Chris Carlson and Eagle's Steve Mueller.

Mark Heinert of Oak Creek nipped C.J. Malueg of Johnsburg, Ill., to capture a tight 20-lap IRA Lightning Sprint feature, while Cody Erickson of Algonquin, Ill., won his second points main event of the season and third feature overall by taking first in the 20-lap Street Stock headliner.

On Saturday, Wilmot Raceway hosts First Responder Night, featuring Wingless Sprints, Modifieds, Street Stocks and Bandit 4-Cylinder Stock Cars. All first responders (EMT, fire and police) will be admitted to the grandstands free as guests of Wilmot Raceway. Grandstand admission is $15 for adults 12 and over, $5 for ages 7-11 and free for 6 and under.

The grandstands open at 5 p.m., with on-track hot laps at about 5:45 and racing at 6:30. The National Anthem will feature Cheryl McCrary, Mrs. Wisconsin Elite Royalty International.