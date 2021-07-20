Local briefs: Local boy finishes first in Drive, Chip and Putt competition

Local boy Declan Fitzgerald finished in first place at a Drive, Chip and Putt 7-9-year-old division regional qualifier at Edgewood Golf Course in Big Bend last week.
Fitzgerald and his family are fixtures on Kenosha County's golf courses, as he's participated in S.N.A.G. golf at Petrifying Springs and the Junior Golf Clinic at Brighton Dale Links and is now a member of the Brighton Dale PGA Junior League.
Fitzgerald will next compete for Drive, Chip and Putt in Madison.
Hawks travel softball releases tryout schedule
The Kenosha Hawks travel softball team has released the tryout schedule for its 2022 season.
The dates and times are Monday, Aug. 2, from 5 to 6:15 p.m. for 10U and 6:30 to 8 p.m. for 12U; Wednesday, Aug. 4, from 5 to 6 p.m. for 10U and 6:15 to 7:45 p.m. for 12U; Thursday, Aug. 5, from 5 to 6:30 p.m. for 14U; and Saturday, Aug. 7, from 9 to 10 a.m. for all age levels by request.
For more information, contact Matt Bradley at 262-909-4729 or mbradley@kusd.edu.
Burlington's Egan wins Wilmot feature on Family Night
Burlington's Rusty Egan captured his first-ever 20-lap AutoMeter/Brewington Electric Wisconsin Wingless Sprint feature victory during Family Night at Wilmot Raceway on Saturday.
Egan led every lap of the main race, weathering cautions at the halfway point and with three laps remaining. Salem's Daniel Graumenz had a career-best second-place finish, Trevor's Jordan Paulsen was third and Kansasville's Ryan Marshall placed fourth.
Genoa City's Mike Simons, a three-time track champion, won his first 20-lap Modified feature of the season, followed by Caledonia's Chris Carlson and Eagle's Steve Mueller.
Mark Heinert of Oak Creek nipped C.J. Malueg of Johnsburg, Ill., to capture a tight 20-lap IRA Lightning Sprint feature, while Cody Erickson of Algonquin, Ill., won his second points main event of the season and third feature overall by taking first in the 20-lap Street Stock headliner.
On Saturday, Wilmot Raceway hosts First Responder Night, featuring Wingless Sprints, Modifieds, Street Stocks and Bandit 4-Cylinder Stock Cars. All first responders (EMT, fire and police) will be admitted to the grandstands free as guests of Wilmot Raceway. Grandstand admission is $15 for adults 12 and over, $5 for ages 7-11 and free for 6 and under.
The grandstands open at 5 p.m., with on-track hot laps at about 5:45 and racing at 6:30. The National Anthem will feature Cheryl McCrary, Mrs. Wisconsin Elite Royalty International.
For updates on Wilmot Raceway, check the trackside raceline at 262-862-2090, or visit wilmotraceway.com or the track's official Facebook page.
Eagle
TOM KEATING eagled the par-4 third hole on the South Course at Big Oaks. Playing from the senior tees, Keating drove the green and made a short putt for eagle. He was playing with Randy Hansen.