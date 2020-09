Local briefs: Local soccer programs honored for academics

Local soccer programs honored for academics

The UW-Parkside men's and women's soccer programs and the Christian Life boys and girls soccer programs were honored with the United Soccer Coaches Association Team Academic Award, which was announced last week.

The award is given to high school and college programs that are active USCA members. For colleges, programs must have a grade-point average of 3.0 or higher. For high schools, they must have a GPA of 3.25 or higher.

Team GPAs are determined by adding each player's GPA and dividing it by the number of players on each team.

Parkside was one of only 189 college programs to have both its men's and women's teams recognized. CLS was one of just 30 high school programs to have both its programs recognized.

The Parkside men's team is coached by Jason Zitzke, while the women's team is coached by Brittany Nikolic.

Alan Krass coaches both CLS teams.

