Local briefs: Locals earn fall All-SEC honors

Locals earns fall All-SEC honors
Indian Trail's Lainy Ristau (No. 1) and Victoria Rizzo (No. 2) and Tremper's Anna McCormick (No. 4) were named second-team All-Southeast Conference in girls tennis at singles when the teams were announced recently.
Earning second-team honors in doubles were Indian Trail's Ava Murawski and Srisupraja Kandrakota at No. 1.
Named to the third team were Bradford's Izzy Knick (No. 3 singles), Tremper's Naomi Donkor and Isabelle Deinhammer (No. 1 doubles), Tremper's Allison Renner and Izzy Capodarco (No. 2 doubles) and Bradford's Julianna Torres and Hayden Kozmer (No. 3 doubles).
In girls golf, meanwhile, Bradford's Ava Litkey earned All-SEC commendation by placing in the top 10 at the SEC Tournament recently.
Litkey went on to reach the WIAA Division-1 sectionals, where she tied for 18th Tuesday at Oakwood Park Golf Course in Franklin.
Storm holding lacrosse clinic
The Kenosha Storm, Kenosha's high school girls lacrosse team, is holding a Try Lacrosse Clinic for all girls that want to try the sport of lacrosse on Sunday, Oct. 25, from noon to 2 p.m. at the Boys & Girls Club of Kenosha.
The clinic is open to all girls in 3rd to 8th grades and will be put on by the coaches from the high school team and the Kenosha Raptors Lacrosse club.
Registration can be found at the Kenosha Raptors Lacrosse website, www.kenosharaptors.com.
Wilmot Raceway season concludes
Waukesha's Taylor Scheffler became the third different winner of the Jim Wildman Watson Classic during the conclusion of the 2020 Wilmot Raceway on Saturday.
Scheffler was in first place in the Dirt King Late Model Tour Series finale race when it was called halfway through due to rain.
Heat races in all divisions were completed, with John Cole of McHenry, Ill., and Dale Ehleiter of Union Grove winning Bandit heats, Terry Kiedrowski of Union Grove, Joel Crowbridge of Union Grove and Chris Carlson of Union Grove winning Modified heats and Ryan Marshall of Kansasville, Jimmy Sivia of Winthrop Harbor, Ill., Charles Spoonmore of Somonauk, Ill., and Brian Strane of Paris winning Wingless Sprint Car heats.
Winning Street Stock heats were Adam Crapser of Brookfield and Jesse Krahn of Beaver Dam.
Additionally, various sponsors donated 143 bikes, which were given away to kids ages 16 and under in attendance.
Hole-in-One
JACK JACKSON aced the 132-yard, par-3 fourth hole on the Big Oaks Golf Course East Course.
Jackson used a pitching wedge for his first hole-in-one, and it was witnessed by Jeff Dulak, Greg Fox and Randy Schindler as part of the KA Salute' League.
