Local briefs: Locals earn fall All-SEC honors

Locals earns fall All-SEC honors

Indian Trail's Lainy Ristau (No. 1) and Victoria Rizzo (No. 2) and Tremper's Anna McCormick (No. 4) were named second-team All-Southeast Conference in girls tennis at singles when the teams were announced recently.

Earning second-team honors in doubles were Indian Trail's Ava Murawski and Srisupraja Kandrakota at No. 1.

Named to the third team were Bradford's Izzy Knick (No. 3 singles), Tremper's Naomi Donkor and Isabelle Deinhammer (No. 1 doubles), Tremper's Allison Renner and Izzy Capodarco (No. 2 doubles) and Bradford's Julianna Torres and Hayden Kozmer (No. 3 doubles).

In girls golf, meanwhile, Bradford's Ava Litkey earned All-SEC commendation by placing in the top 10 at the SEC Tournament recently.

Litkey went on to reach the WIAA Division-1 sectionals, where she tied for 18th Tuesday at Oakwood Park Golf Course in Franklin.

Storm holding lacrosse clinic

The Kenosha Storm, Kenosha's high school girls lacrosse team, is holding a Try Lacrosse Clinic for all girls that want to try the sport of lacrosse on Sunday, Oct. 25, from noon to 2 p.m. at the Boys & Girls Club of Kenosha.