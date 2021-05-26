Local briefs: Marshall claims Wilmot main event win

Marshall claims Wilmot main event win
Kansasville's Ryan Marshall scored his first 20-lap Autometer/Brewington Electric Wisconsin Wingless Sprint feature victory Saturday at Wilmot Raceway.
Marshall held off the late surges of runner-up Jimmy Sivia of Winthrop Harbor, Ill., and third-place Chris Dodd of Trevor to become the fourth different main event winner in four Wilmot events this season.
South Milwaukee's Jay Orr won the 20-lap Bandit 4-Cylinder Stock Car feature, while Caledonia's Chris Carlson made it 4-for-4 in Modified features this season by notching the 20-lap main event win.
Cody Erickson of Algonquin, Ill., meanwhile, won the 10-lap Street Stock non-points feature.
Next up for Wilmot Raceway's third-mile clay oval, located on the Kenosha County Fairgrounds, is Saturday's Family Night for Memorial Day weekend. Wingless Sprints, Modifieds, Street Stocks and Bandit 4-Cylinder Stock Cars are on the program. Grandstands open at 5 p.m., with on-track activity getting underway at 5:45 and racing slated for 6:30.
Grand Foundation is sponsoring the night's program and will team up with the Wingless drivers on special giveaways for children in the grandstands. Grandstand admission is $15 for adults ages 12 and over, and all children ages 11 and under will be admitted free. For updates, check the Wilmot Raceway Facebook page or the website at wilmotraceway.com.
Education Foundation of Kenosha holding golf outing
The Education Foundation of Kenosha is holding its 21st annual golf outing on Monday, Aug. 16, at Kenosha Country Club.
The format is an 18-hole, best-ball scramble with foursomes. The cost is $175 per individual golfer, $25 for a bracelet, $700 for four golfers, $800 for four golfers with bracelets and $50 for dinner only.
Registration includes lunch, 18 holes of golf with a cart, a reception, dinner and registration gifts. A bracelet includes on-course contests, hole-in-one contests, a putting green contest and a golf cart poker run.
The Education Foundation of Kenosha exists to enhance the quality and variety of educational opportunities for all students, regardless of age, living within the boundaries of the Kenosha Unified School District by providing scholarships and programs that stimulate academic achievement in various ways beyond those funded by normal tax and government revenues.
Payments can be made online at educationfoundationkenosha.org under the “2021 EFK Golf Outing” tab, or by sending a completed form to Stacy Stephens, Kenosha Unified School District, 3600 52nd St., Kenosha, WI 53144. Make checks payable to Education Foundation of Kenosha.
For more information, contact Stephens at 262-359-6172 or srstephe@kusd.edu.