Local briefs: Marshall claims Wilmot main event win

Marshall claims Wilmot main event win

Kansasville's Ryan Marshall scored his first 20-lap Autometer/Brewington Electric Wisconsin Wingless Sprint feature victory Saturday at Wilmot Raceway.

Marshall held off the late surges of runner-up Jimmy Sivia of Winthrop Harbor, Ill., and third-place Chris Dodd of Trevor to become the fourth different main event winner in four Wilmot events this season.

South Milwaukee's Jay Orr won the 20-lap Bandit 4-Cylinder Stock Car feature, while Caledonia's Chris Carlson made it 4-for-4 in Modified features this season by notching the 20-lap main event win.

Cody Erickson of Algonquin, Ill., meanwhile, won the 10-lap Street Stock non-points feature.

Next up for Wilmot Raceway's third-mile clay oval, located on the Kenosha County Fairgrounds, is Saturday's Family Night for Memorial Day weekend. Wingless Sprints, Modifieds, Street Stocks and Bandit 4-Cylinder Stock Cars are on the program. Grandstands open at 5 p.m., with on-track activity getting underway at 5:45 and racing slated for 6:30.