Local briefs: McGrath wins Wilmot Raceway feature

McGrath wins Wilmot Raceway feature
Mitch McGrath of Waukesha won the Father's Day 30-lap Dirt Kings Late Model Tour feature Sunday at the Wilmot Raceway.
It was McGrath's seventh career tour victory. Justin Ritchie was second, while Justin Reed of Camp Point, Ill., finished third.
In the 20-lap Autometer Wisconsin WingLess Sprints feature, Trevor's Chris Dodd held off a late charge from second-place finisher Brian Kristan of Zion, Ill. Bristol's Chris Klemko scored a career best third-place finish.
Eagle's Steve Mueller weathered a series of cautions and led flag to flag for the 20-lap Modified main event win. Sheboygan's Joel Seegert was second, with Tim Hamburg of Dixon, Ill., placing third.
Pell Lake's Cody Potter, after blowing his engine in his primary car during the heat race, jumped in his dad Landry's car and went on to score the 15-lap Street Stock feature win. Muskego's Courtney Atkinson was second, while Kenosha's Craig Kreuser finished third.
The raceway will host a pair of events Saturday to close out June. The BADGER Midgets open their 2020 season with the Annual Harry Turner Tribute. Modifieds, Street Stocks and Bandit 4-Cylinder Stock Cars are also on the program. Grandstand admission is $15 for adults ages 12 and over, $5 for ages 7-11 and free for ages 6 and under.
On Tuesday, the raceway will hold a Fireworks Spectacular featuring twin main events for the WingLess Sprints and Modifieds in a two-division program. Grandstand admission is at carload pricing. For a pricing breakdown, check the Wilmot Raceway website at wilmotraceway.com.
Grandstands open both nights at 5 p.m., with on-track activity at about 5:45 and racing to follow.
Hole-in-One
ERIC KREZINSKI aced the 152-yard par-3 12th hole at Petrifying Springs Golf Course. It was witnessed by Eric Lehner.
Eagle
DAVE BECKER eagled the 358-yard par-4 sixth hole at Kenosha Country Club. It was witnessed by David Becker and Jeff Zimmerman.
