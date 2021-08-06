Local briefs: Men’s Senior County Open taking entries

Men’s Senior County Open taking entries
Entries are being accepted for the Men’s Senior County Open, scheduled for Aug. 19-20 at Spring Valley Country Club.
The tournament, which features a 36-hole stroke-play format, is open to all senior golfers who have turned 50 as of Aug. 19.
The champion will be the golfer with the lowest gross score, regardless of age or handicap, but all entrants will be included in an age-group flight in addition to the championship flight. The age groups will be 50+, 60+, 70+ and 80+ (forward tees), based on age as of Aug. 19. WSGA handicaps will be used in each age flight, and golfers without established handicaps will play “scratch.”
The fee is $25, which does not include golf, cart or food. Tee times will begin at 10 a.m. each day and will be posted at Spring Valley and emailed to each entrant if an email address is provided. An entry fee must accompany all entry blanks, and no credit card payments will be accepted.
Entry blanks are available at Spring Valley, Brighton Dale Links and Petrifying Springs, or interested seniors can contact Mark Olsen at molsen2259@gmail.com for an entry blank.
Winners crowned in junior tennis tourney
Winners were crowned recently in the KUSD Junior Tennis Tournament, which was held over two days at Bullen Middle School.
The doubles winners were:
— 18-and-under: Aiden Guilbert and Kurt Quick (first place); Ryan Wojtanowicz and Joseph Olson (second); Claire Smith and Henry Smith (third); John Bregin and Mohammad Hammad (fourth); Hammad, Vaughan Koreger, Wojtanowicz and Justus Wilhoit (sportsmanship).
The singles winners were:
— 10-and-under: Henry Smith (first); Matthew Wojtanowicz (second); Savannah Mika (third); Myka Rakoczy (fourth); Smith (sportsmanship).
— 12-and-under: Ryan Wojtanowicz (first); Charles Smith (second); Jacob Bosovich (third); Karla Guadarrama (fourth); Guadarrama (sportsmanship).
— 14-and-under: Charley Craig (first); Kurt Quick (second); Gianna Greno (third); Jake Rakoczy (fourth); Craig (sportsmanship).
— 16-and-under: Hayley Jarzembowski (first); Nina Lall (second); Annie Konicki (third); Konicki (sportsmanship).
— Tennis Friendship Awards: Mohammad Hammad and Justus Wilhoit.
Carthage to host lacrosse camp
The Carthage men's lacrosse team will host its annual high school prospect camp on Saturday, Sept. 11, at Art Keller Field.
The Firebirds' coaching staff, including head coach David Neff and graduate assistant Matt Torrence, will provide high school freshmen through seniors direct positional instruction, a thorough evaluation from NCAA coaches and a clear understanding of the college student-athlete experience, both on and off the field.
Check-in will be at 2 p.m. at Art Keller Field, followed by camp instruction from 2:30 to 4 p.m. The day will end with a scrimmage, awards and a raffle, ending at 5 p.m. All campers are responsible for bringing their own equipment, including a practice jersey, and will be given a T-shirt for attending. Water will be provided on site, but all attendees must bring their own water bottle. The cost of the camp is $60.
Interested campers can contact Neff at dneff@carthage.edu or Torrence at mtorrence@carthage.edu.
Carthage golfers cited for academics
Kevin Healy, Tyler Muschewske, Zach Shawhan and Austin Young of the Carthage men's golf team were named 2020-21 NCAA Division III Srixon/Cleveland Golf All-American Scholars by the Golf Coaches Association of America, it was announced recently.
To be eligible for Srixon/Cleveland Golf All-American Scholar status, an individual must have been a sophomore, junior or senior both academically and athletically in NCAA Division III and must have participated in 40 percent of his team's competitive rounds, had a stroke average under 79.0 and maintained a minimum cumulative career grade-point average of 3.2.
Recipients must also be of high moral character and be in good standing at his college or university.