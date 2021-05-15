Local briefs: Mitchell, Zagar to go into Kenosha USBC Hall of Fame

Mitchell, Zagar to go into Kenosha USBC Hall of Fame

Sean Mitchell and Matt Zagar will be inducted into the Kenosha United States Bowling Congress Hall of Fame on Sunday, May 23, at the Italian American Club, 2217 52nd St.

Dinner will be at 5 p.m., and tickets are $25 each.

Mitchell has accumulated eight city titles, 18 career 800 series and more that 25 perfect games in his career. Zagar, meanwhile, has 11 city titles, 25 800 series and 40 300 games.

Tickets can be purchased during the Kenosha News Match Game Bowling Tournament finals, which run Sunday through Friday night Sheridan Lanes. Tammy Schmidtke and Eddie Piehl will be selling tickets.

Guttormsen Recreation Center also has tickets on sale.

Additionally, the Kenosha USBC will present the Open Tournament, K.M.T.T. and Women’s City Tournament winners from the 2019-20 and 2020-21 seasons with their awards at this time. Tickets for the winners can be purchased for $15 each.

Small Fry offering summer hoops camps

Kenosha Small Fry Basketball is offering summer camps from June 21-24 for boys entering grades 4-7 at the Boys & Girls Club of Kenosha, 1330 52nd St.