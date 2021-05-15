Local briefs: Mitchell, Zagar to go into Kenosha USBC Hall of Fame

Mitchell, Zagar to go into Kenosha USBC Hall of Fame
Sean Mitchell and Matt Zagar will be inducted into the Kenosha United States Bowling Congress Hall of Fame on Sunday, May 23, at the Italian American Club, 2217 52nd St.
Dinner will be at 5 p.m., and tickets are $25 each.
Mitchell has accumulated eight city titles, 18 career 800 series and more that 25 perfect games in his career. Zagar, meanwhile, has 11 city titles, 25 800 series and 40 300 games.
Tickets can be purchased during the Kenosha News Match Game Bowling Tournament finals, which run Sunday through Friday night Sheridan Lanes. Tammy Schmidtke and Eddie Piehl will be selling tickets.
Guttormsen Recreation Center also has tickets on sale.
Additionally, the Kenosha USBC will present the Open Tournament, K.M.T.T. and Women’s City Tournament winners from the 2019-20 and 2020-21 seasons with their awards at this time. Tickets for the winners can be purchased for $15 each.
Small Fry offering summer hoops camps
Kenosha Small Fry Basketball is offering summer camps from June 21-24 for boys entering grades 4-7 at the Boys & Girls Club of Kenosha, 1330 52nd St.
The camps will run from 10 a.m. to noon each day for incoming 4th- and 5th-graders and from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. each day for incoming 6th- and 7th-graders. The fee is $80 and the registration deadline is June 16.
There will be no walk-ups accepted, so it's recommended to register early, as space will be limited. There is no height requirement for campers.
Small Fry Basketball was founded in 1968 to give young boys and girls an opportunity to compete at an international level against top youth players. The program is developmental but competitive. The International Small Fry Tournament runs in the spring every year at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Fla.
For more information, contact coach Jenny Kenesie at jennyk1515@gmail.com.
Hole-in-One
FRANK MORRONE aced the par-3, 171-yard eighth hole at Kenosha Country Club recently.
Morrone used a 5-hybrid, and it was witnessed by Jack Aupperle, Mo Morrone and John Ruffolo.
Bowling honors
The Sheridan Gin Drops team of Ray Nicla, Tyler Eickmeyer, Jason Griffin, Matt Christensen and Sean Mitchell defeated Sheridan Lanes in a roll-off to win the Sheridan Commercial League finals at Sheridan Lanes.